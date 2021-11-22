HOUSE OF THE WEEK Courtmacsherry two-bed for €390,000

A POSTCARD pretty home with exquisite gardens and just 200 metres from a beach is on the market in Courtmacsherry.

Hanora’s Cottage, Woodpoint exudes curb appeal and doesn’t disappoint when you step inside the cute yellow front door either

The two-bed property located in a modern development is guiding €390,000. It has been recently painted, inside and out, and comes to market in absolutely pristine condition. There’s also been insulation upgrades to the walls, as well as roof and solar panels added.

Accommodation downstairs includes a kitchen/dining room; living room; utility and guest WC. Sleeping accommodation is upstairs.

The living room has access to the outside, while the kitchen is a smart, modern and airy space.

The house extends to just over 1,100 sq ft with lots of stand-out features including attractive floor tiles and statement windows. Its gardens are most charming, overlooking a stream with lots of little nooks, crannies and a private veranda.

Martin Kelleher is managing the sale. For more contact martinkelleher.ie or call 023- 8859111.