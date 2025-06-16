WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Return of the ‘Sunday best’

Our intrepid columnist’s wardrobe isn’t up to scratch it seems, but not necessarily for the reasons you might think.

WHATEVER happened to the idea of our ‘Sunday Best’ I wonder? Somewhere along the way it’s a thing that’s been mainly abandoned – I was going to blame lockdown because that’s when my own personal love affair with leggings was born, but I think it happened before that.

The only reason this occurred to me at all is that we’ve been caught out a few times recently, for not having the right clothes at the right time to match the occasion.

Among other things, there was a last-minute invite to a confirmation, and a funeral that a panic-bought, next day online delivery wasn’t going to arrive in time for.

No longer can we reach into the wardrobe (well my own anyway) for our reliable ‘good’ outfit, a smart coat, and a proper pair of shoes to go with it.

They’re not there – they don’t exist. Everywhere I reach I get the same thing: black leggings!

I don’t think my smallie is alone either in not actually having any clothes besides sports gear.

And it’s not that she’s any sportier than the next child either, but that’s all they seem to wear.

It’s all Cúl Camp kits (I’m liking this year’s design very much by the way), jerseys and shorts, regardless of the time of year.

As for footwear it’s Crocs, sliders or runners – I don’t think she’s owned an actual pair of shoes since she was a toddler (besides those very expensive ones she wore for an hour on the communion day before changing into Crocs ... white ones).

I can’t really talk myself. I’m Birkenstocks and jeans all the way

Growing up, even as recently as 10 years ago, I feel we had much more evolved wardrobes: duds for around the place smarter stuff you’d wear going to town or the supermarket, work wear and dressier options.

Now besides my gym wear (that’s worn in all scenarios) I only have vintage clothes, which is just code for old stuff that’s more shabby than shabby chic.

It doesn’t help either that I work from home which means I can rock up to the desk in anything at all without fear of judgement from Billy, my loyal pal who snoozes at my feet.

He’s cool like that.

But as I said, having been caught out a bit lately, I’m going to start taking the ‘fail to prepare, prepare to fail’ approach and get a few ‘rig outs’ together. I need something that would work for lunch with the girls (you know if I ever actually went for lunch with the girls); a standby wedding guest look (my current option has been to more weddings than anyone should endure) and a smart school pick-up look (just joking about that one ... people would start getting suspicious if I didn’t look like I usually do – dragged backwards through a bush).

The summer sales are also in full swing so I can probably justify a purchase or three – none of which can be leggings. I must just remember the basic rule of sales shopping, that it’s not a bargain unless I need it. I did see a gorgeous dress though, 50% off in a size smaller than I’d usually take ... but it would be a shame to let it go....

In other and far more exciting news , it’s been a busy sporting week, so much so that even someone like me who is in a league of her own when it comes to complete disinterest in sports was moved to tears on several occasions.

Our local primary school, Timoleague, won a Sciath na Scol football final which brought huge joy and pride to the parish.

The happiness radiating from the young players, some of whom I’ve the pleasure of being related to, was infectious and lifted the whole place.

Then one of my most favourite humans, my nephew togged off at half time at the Munster final with the Cork Primary Games team and while I wasn’t there to see, I nearly burst with pride.

And then, I was in the stands cheering on the Cork under-14 girls in the All-Ireland football final last Sunday in Nenagh and I can confirm it’s not really that long a way to Tipperary at all – and the road home is much shorter when you win, which they did.

There were a few local girls on the team, captained by a fantastic young woman I’m delighted to be related to, and also a local coach, and their display, drive and determination was tremendous.

There can only be one winner on the day, and when it goes your way it’s a super sweet, emotional, joyful moment to savour, and that’s just as a supporter. I’m not crying, you are!

Given that we’re coming to the end of the school year, and all the after-school activities are finishing up, schedules have gone mental with plays, recitals, sports days etc. The WhatsApp groups are only hopping.

With so much happening you’d be forgiven for forgetting all about Father’s Day so here’s your official reminder: it’s Sunday (June 15).

It’s a dumb day because we should be appreciating our dads every day, or at least most days.

But typically we don’t, so make an effort.

We used to always give our dad something we wanted ourselves like a cassette or a deck chair he’d never get to sit on. Or else we’d give him sunglasses as without a doubt he’d have lost the previous pair at some stage during the year and he really rocked a pair of shades.

I’m doing my best not to influence my smallie’s gift choice for her dad but I’m trying to sway her from golf balls (sure he has loads) to I don’t know maybe .... a voucher for a session with a personal stylist. What? I mean if he didn’t want it, I suppose I could use it. It would be a shame to let it go to waste.