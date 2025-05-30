Planning permission granted for Schull development

Planning permission has been granted for a development of 57 houses on the Colla Road in Schull, despite a number of objections from those living in the area.

Permission was originally sought in May 2024 by Carmina Properties Limited, and the decision made last week.

During the submission phase, objectors pointed to the fact that the road is very busy, and even busier during school times.

One party expressed particular concern about high volumes of traffic in the vicinity of Chestnut Grove, and that as a result of school traffic there are a ‘huge number of cars and buses being parked on Colla Road every day’.

Others echoed the concerns about the volumes of traffic the new housing would create, and the ability of the water network to sustain a new development.

In their documents, Uisce Éireann stated that the network would need about 250 metres of upgrades, and these would have to be paid for by the developer themselves.

Objectors also claimed the development was ‘premature’ owing to the state of the footpaths, and would be unsafe for pedestrians.

Other concerns were raised about hedgerow removal, and the presence of Japanese Knotweed.

More claims were made questioning the ownership of lands involved, and concerns were also made about the alleged previous behaviour of the development company in the past, particularly with regards to the transportation of soil.

The houses are to be a mix of three, four and five-bed dwelling houses, as well as some one and two-bedroomed apartment units.

Conditions attached to the planning application insist on a ‘looped traffic light’ system at the entrance to Chestnut Grove off the Colla Road, as well as details on road resurfacing for a distance of 100 metres in the same area.

This resurfacing of the road is required at least three months before any building starts.

The developer is also to submit revised plans with regards to road safety and traffic management.

Conditions also demand that any solid waste from the site be recycled as far as possible from the site, and any spillages are to be cleaned as the need arises, or when demanded by Cork County Council.

Furthermore, all works need to be supervised by an ecological clerk of works, who are empowered to ‘halt works where he/she considers that the continuation of the works is likely to result in a significant pollution or siltation incident’.

The developer is also required to pay a contribution of over €91,000 to the Council in advance of any building work.