HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hi-spec new-build in Ballinspittle €775k

THIS newly built A-rated, luxury home in Ballinspittle offers great lifestyle opportunities as well as convenience by virtue of its location.

A meticulously designed property, with no shortage of space (c.2,200sqft), this four (or five) bedroom, three-bath residence is situated in the sought-after Kilmore Woods residential development in the village.

It is in close proximity to a range of amenities including shops, school, churches, restaurants, pub, sports club, beaches, including the Garrettstown Blue Flag beach and Kilmore Woods walk. The tourist town of Kinsale is only a 10-minute drive away.

Number 15 was built by O’Reilly Bros builders, who have a reputation in the building industry for high-quality work with a great track record.

This A-rated build enjoys modern design and benefits from great natural light throughout.

It boasts air-to-water underfloor heating, heat recovery system and a Ducon concrete first floor and stairs. The large, floored attic offers great potential for storage or further development and the exterior of Number 15 is landscaped and has a finished driveway with ample parking. Fibre broadband is available and given its location, it’s no surprise that the property has excellent views of the surrounding countryside.

As well as the beaches, also nearby is the iconic Old Head of Kinsale golf club and lighthouse, and Cork Airport is within easy driving distance.

Contact: Ernest Forde, Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty. Tel: 023-8833367. www.hodnettforde.com