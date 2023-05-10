HOUSE OF THE WEEK Courtmacsherry four-bed with sea views for €485,000

Credits roll for coastal property with a home cinema

IF the new owners of Harbour House in Courtmacsherry ever tire of looking at the

views from their windows, they need only pop downstairs to their in-house cinema.

The façade of this property, opposite the pier in the coastal village, gives no hint of its exciting interior.

Formerly known as Ruddock Hall, it has an interesting history having being used

at various times as a store, for boat building, as a car repair garage, as a dance hall and a part-time cinema.

Extensively reconfigured and refurbished by the current owners to an exceptional standard in recent years it is new to market with estate agent Martin Kelleher guiding €485,000.

This represents good value for money as it’s a 4,000 sq ft, four-bed home with a garage and expansive cellar/workshop which provides useful multi-purpose spaces.

The prime living area is on the first floor to avail of views and the main entrance to the house is up a flight of stone steps.

Accommodation includes a sunroom and a really charming living/dining space.

A multipurpose room is currently in use as a quirky home cinema, but has potential to be used as a separate studio apartment, bedroom,

reception room, study, office, playroom or gym.

To the rear of the property there is a walled courtyard and a small patio. To the front there is a terrace at the first floor level, overlooking the sea.

For more contact or call 023- 885 9111