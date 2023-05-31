HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bantry three-bed on spacious site for €425,000

Charming rural farmhouse with all modern comforts

A RESTORED farmhouse which includes a lofted workshop and a stable is new to market near Bantry.

The very original property near Bantry is guiding €425,000 and is being managed by Henry O’Leary.

The property extends to a very spacious 2,500 sq ft and accommodation comprises two reception rooms, three bedrooms, an office, store room, and the afore-mentioned large, detached lofted workshop. Outside there’s a polytunnel and an attractive stable.

The vibe of the property is rustic (flagstones and exposed brick), but no modern comfort has been spared, with energy efficient windows, and an upgraded heating system.

It’s in excellent condition throughout, but is brimming with potential. For more see hol.ie or call 023- 8835959.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed farmhouse, on large site.

Location

Glounathnaw, 8km from Bantry.

Selling points

Originality and lofted workshop.