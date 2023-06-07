HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Coppeen family four-bed home for €465,000

Traditional farmhouse with a contemporary makeover

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed, upgraded farmhouse for €465,000.

Location

‘Mallow’, Coppeen, Enniskeane, within 20-25 minutes of Macroom, Bandon and Clonakilty.

Selling points

Tasteful renovation.

A CONTEMPORARY farmhouse in Coppeen has had a complete makeover and is new to the market, complete with an undeniable ‘wow’ factor.

What was a traditional farmhouse underwent a substantial extension and renovation works in 2017 and is now an exquisite family home, extending to 2,000 sq ft.

Internally, the house hides its renovation works well, to maintain a timeless period feel.

The owners were very keen to preserve and accentuate many of the original features of the house such as the timberwork and the main hearth.

They added other features like the hand-crafted metalwork to the doors and solid limestone flooring to all the main downstairs reception rooms.

The kitchen/dining room has a full height ceiling and opens onto the triple-aspect glazed dining area overlooking the patio. Statement-making tri-folding doors bring the outside in and create an outdoor room for al fresco dining.

Off the kitchen is the utility, pantry and the office/bedroom. The master bedroom is also situated on the ground floor, where the ensuite features a power shower and extra-deep tub. The rest of the sleeping accommodation is upstairs.

Gardens are mature and well maintained and incorporate a selection of fruit trees, store sheds, glass house and planting beds along with manicured lawns and a large wrap-around tarmac driveway.

The property’s recent BER rating is set at a B2.

However, the report states that with the addition of solar panels or a heat pump the house has the potential to achieve an A2 Rating.

Guiding €465,000, the sale of the property is being managed by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde. For more see hodnettforde.com or call 023 88333677.