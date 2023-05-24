HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Coastal three-bed with views for €550,000

Barleycove beauty just a short stroll from beach

BUNGALOWS rarely come more beautifully-appointed than this one in Barleycove.

Guiding €550,000 with James Lyons O’Keeffe, the views over the renowned beach and also Brow Head do all the heavy lifting for this property.

‘It is located in one of the most scenic and sought-after locations on the Mizen peninsula and enjoys sensational panoramic views,’ says selling agent Colm Cleary.

The three-bed house is bright and fresh, and is equally suitable as a summer home, or a year-round residence.

It’s in pristine condition throughout but for anyone keen to go next level and take advantage of the exquisite site, the options are endless.

Living accommodation is spacious with breath-taking views from most windows, and the vibe is peaceful and rustic, and very sympathetic to its natural surrounds.

The garden is spacious and perhaps best of all is that the beach is in full sight, and just a short stroll away.

For more information contact James Lyons O’Keeffe at westcorkproperty.com or call 028 28122.