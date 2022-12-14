HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Coastal farm holding with acres of potential

Schull three-bed cottage with agricultural land

BEST bids are invited in writing by December 15th for an attractive Schull property.

Comprising three lots, in total there are 84.5 acres, with a three-bed traditional farmhouse up for grabs.

The first lot comprises 44.8 acres of land, which selling agents Casey & Kingston say would suit someone interested in sustainable farming or forestry in a location that’s just 4.5km outside of Schull village.

Lot two comprises 36.9 acres which has the two-storey cottage and farm out buildings in need of renovation but with huge potential and the benefit of wonderful views.

The third lot is the last six acres. The property, which can be sold in separate lots, or as one single lot, had the benefit of entitlements valued at €5,022.87 for 2021.

Casey & Kingston are inviting best bids in writing by noon, Thursday December 15th. For more information see caseyandkingston.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed cottage, on 84.5 acres, available in a single or three lots.

Location

Letter, 4.5km north east of Schull village.

Selling points

Potential for further development subject to planning permission.