HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clonakilty property for €695,000

Two’s company at Kilmore House



THERE’S a host of possibilities for the purchaser of this property outside Clonakilty, with a detached two-storey residence and a separate detached house on the market for €695,000.

Kilmore House is a 194sq metre house set on half an acre of private grounds in Gallanes, with mature garden areas, two detached garages and a detached two-bed dwelling all part of the sale.

‘Gallanes is a prime location, walking distance from the town centre,’ said selling agent Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde. ‘It’s a road with linear development and something that is striking when you drive along the road is how well each owner looks after their house.’

The main house has a stone façade and was constructed around the year 2000. It comprises the ground floor reception hall, kitchen/dining room, living room, sitting room (with double doors to the rear garden), utility room, and a double bedroom – which might suit convertion into a home office – and wc.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with ensuite, three further double bedrooms, family bathroom and a hot press.

There is a purpose-built stone barbecue area and a detached garage (6m x 4.25m.

The two-bedroom detached dwelling was constructed about five years after the main house. It features kitchen/diner, utility space, living room, wet room, and toilet on the ground floor. On the first floor there are two double bedrooms (one with ensuite) and an attic room. This detached residence has its own new condenser oil boiler and electricity.

It has its own garden area to the rear.

‘Kilmore House itself offers the next owner flexibility. It may suit certain family situations having a separate detached residence,’ said selling agent Mark Kelly.

Bus stops are around half a kilometre away, at Convent Road and Clonakilty Hospital, travelling to Cork and Skibb. The house has a C1 Ber rating.

Viewing is by appointment, contact 023 8833367 or email [email protected]