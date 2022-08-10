HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clonakilty four-bed within reach of beauty spots for €440,000

HERE’S a great opportunity to live just off attractive Emmet Square, pretty much bang in the centre of Clonakilty.

A four-bed house in the multi award-winning Glebe Gardens estate is new to market, and selling agent Martin Kelleher describes it as ‘one of the best townhouses to come up for sale this year.’

‘Beautifully maintained and immaculately presented, this property extends to 1,302 ft including three to four bedrooms and very well appointed living accommodation,’ says Martin.

Accommodation comprises a stylish kitchen, and separate sitting room/dining area with patio doors opening out onto the rear garden.

One of the bedrooms is downstairs, with the rest of the bedrooms on the first floor.

An interesting touch is a balcony off the fourth floor with a view over the communal gardens.

Car parking is included and there is a secondary entrance onto Emmet Square via an attractive pedestrian laneway.

There is an attractive south-facing rear garden with railway sleeper raised flower beds and low maintenance, superior quality astro turf.

For more contact Martin Kelleher at martinkelleher.ie or call 023-8859111.