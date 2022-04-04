Property

House of the Week: Clon three-bed Mulberry cottage boasts very tasty and stylish interiors form €370k

April 4th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

As well as the stylish interiors, there are also handsome stone outbuildings which offer potential for additional accommodation.

Share this article

NOT to sound like a pushover or anything, but this property had us at its name.

What’s not to love about a house called Mulberry Cottage? The exquisite staging and impeccable interior were nudging us closer to signing on the dotted line until we got a grip, and we admit we’re hopelessly envious of whoever will get to install their toothbrush in this lovely spot.

Located in the townland of Sleveen, 7kms from Clonakilty, this three-bed is as charming as the name suggests and is guiding €370,000.

Living accommodation comprises a roomy bespoke kitchen/diner, with separate living room. Features include cosy stove, exposed beams, and brick fireplace. Throughout, it’s in turnkey condition with current owners having done recent refurbishments.

There’s more magic to be discovered outside on the 0.37 acre site with handsome stone outbuildings offering potential for additional accommodation, Airbnb or working from home possibilities.

Martin Kelleher is managing this sale. For more see martinkelleher.ie or call 023-8859111.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed, 1,367 sq ft house with outbuildings for €370,000.

Location

Sleveen, 7kms outside Clonakilty, one hour drive from Cork city.

Selling points

Turnkey condition, outbuildings.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.