HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Charming Georgian five-bed with glorious garden for €480,000

October 19th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

MOTORISTS will no doubt have driven by this property at the top of Bandon’s Kilbrogan Hill without an inkling of what lies behind. 

To a passerby it looks like most of the Georgian homes on the hill, but behind the deceptive façade of number 17 is a surprisingly contemporary and modern home. 

That’s delivered mainly through a large extension to the rear, with many of the period features retained in the original and most charming house. 

Outside, the gardens are a paradise with cobbled paths, a walled-in orchard and vegetable patch – certainly not what you’d expect to find in an urban location. 

But ‘The Old House’ at no 17 is full of surprises, including an adjoined income-generating property. 

The property extends to 5,500 sq ft over three floors including a large attic and the commercial space. The commercial space is held on a four-year, 11-month lease.

It’s guiding €480,000 with Henry O’Leary. 

For more see hol.ie or call 023 8835959.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed Georgian house with adjoined commercial property on a half-acre for €480k. 

Location

No 17 Kilbrogan Hill, Bandon. 

Selling points

Gardens, space.

