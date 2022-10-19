HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Charming Georgian five-bed with glorious garden for €480,000

MOTORISTS will no doubt have driven by this property at the top of Bandon’s Kilbrogan Hill without an inkling of what lies behind.

To a passerby it looks like most of the Georgian homes on the hill, but behind the deceptive façade of number 17 is a surprisingly contemporary and modern home.

That’s delivered mainly through a large extension to the rear, with many of the period features retained in the original and most charming house.

Outside, the gardens are a paradise with cobbled paths, a walled-in orchard and vegetable patch – certainly not what you’d expect to find in an urban location.

But ‘The Old House’ at no 17 is full of surprises, including an adjoined income-generating property.

The property extends to 5,500 sq ft over three floors including a large attic and the commercial space. The commercial space is held on a four-year, 11-month lease.

It’s guiding €480,000 with Henry O’Leary.

For more see hol.ie or call 023 8835959.

