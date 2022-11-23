HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Branch out and play boules at this luxurious two-bed in Goleen for €690,000

A COMPLETELY refurbished country cottage is turning heads in Goleen.Located at Lissagriffin, ‘Treehouse’ is a two-bed residence – with lots of special touches and extras.

Interiors are sophisticated, including a custom-built kitchen with high-end appliances, large glazing to avail of surrounding views and quality finishes all around that will tick many boxes for the discerning house hunter.

Accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/dining and living area; a landing with a home office and a master suite that includes a luxurious balcony.

In contrast to the sleek interior, the exterior of stone and natural materials is very sympathetic to the rural, rustic location.

The house is on a site of around two acres which includes a 1.5 acre field that is fenced and gated and currently houses three donkeys.

Garden features include an elevated deck area with a hot tub, a paved terrace with a water feature and stone built BBQ area for entertaining.

There’s even a designated boules area, as well as donkey stables, glass house, raised beds, pond and storage shed.

Colm Cleary is managing the sale for James Lyons O’Keeffe and says the majority of the house contents and outside machinery can be included in the sale.

For more see westcorkproperty.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed restored cottage with two acre site, including fenced paddocks, for €690,000.

Location

‘Treehouse’ is located at Lissigriffin, Goleen, 1.5kms from Barleycove beach.

Selling points

Gardens, high-end finishes and special touches.