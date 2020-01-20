HOUSE OF THE WEEK Beara seafront for €795,000

Secluded and sublime waterfront cottage

SECLUDED, sublime and super seductive just about sums up a waterfront property near Castletownbere which is new to market.

Heron Cottage, located at Waterfall, Beara is a three-bedroomed property which was built in 2001 and which comes with an asking price of €795,000. Set on a 2.7 acre site, grounds are mature and comprise secluded woodland and private sea frontage – the latter which is in high demand among West Cork property hunters.

Overlooking Bantry Bay and Castletownbere Harbour, peace and privacy are in abundance here with the sounds of the water providing a calming soundtrack.

An attractive detached garage is to the rear of the property. With a high-end finish, this building could be upgraded for any number of alternative uses.

The interior is charming with accommodation comprising living room (with patio doors leading to the outside oasis); sun room and kitchen/dining. All reception rooms are sea facing.

The ground floor is also home to the master ensuite with the other two bedrooms on the first floor.

The sale is being managed by Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates. Contact harringtonestates.ie for more.

