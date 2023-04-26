Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bandon five-bedroom home for €690,000

April 26th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Period house with pool has huge potential

A VICTORIAN Gothic Revival home dating back to 1851, is new to market near Bandon guiding €690,000.

Described by Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed as a ‘one-off property,’ it’s most certainly that. 

Gurteen House is a five-bed residence, measuring approximately 520 sq metres, that sits on four acres of woodlands. 

That description, however, doesn’t do justice to the property that has a swimming pool and sauna in its basement, admittedly in need of an upgrade. There are also foundations laid on the grounds for a tennis court. 

It was built by WH Hill, an engineer friend of the Earl of Bandon, and features a mahogany staircase winding up from a huge entrance hall that still retains all its original statues and tiles. 

The ballroom features carved busts of kings and queens, brought from a castle in Scotland. 

 

The property was derelict for about 50 years before its current owners bought it in 2005 and extensively renovated it and added a new wing. 

It’s ready and waiting for its new owners to add their stamp to a property brimming with potential. 

For more see sherryfitz.ie/branch/bandon or call023 8854444. 

***

