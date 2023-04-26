HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bandon five-bedroom home for €690,000

Period house with pool has huge potential

A VICTORIAN Gothic Revival home dating back to 1851, is new to market near Bandon guiding €690,000.

Described by Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed as a ‘one-off property,’ it’s most certainly that.

Gurteen House is a five-bed residence, measuring approximately 520 sq metres, that sits on four acres of woodlands.

That description, however, doesn’t do justice to the property that has a swimming pool and sauna in its basement, admittedly in need of an upgrade. There are also foundations laid on the grounds for a tennis court.

It was built by WH Hill, an engineer friend of the Earl of Bandon, and features a mahogany staircase winding up from a huge entrance hall that still retains all its original statues and tiles.

The ballroom features carved busts of kings and queens, brought from a castle in Scotland.

The property was derelict for about 50 years before its current owners bought it in 2005 and extensively renovated it and added a new wing.

It’s ready and waiting for its new owners to add their stamp to a property brimming with potential.

For more see sherryfitz.ie/branch/bandon or call023 8854444.