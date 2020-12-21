HOUSE OF THE WEEK Ballydehob family home for €525k

Inner space: 5 bedrooms, 3 acres, and a studio

FIVE bedrooms, three acres and a detached studio are all part of the package up for grabs at this Ballydehob property.

Located at Gurteenroe, a mile from the popular village, it’s on the market with James Lyons O’Keeffe and has an asking price of €525,000.

Space, and plenty of it, is one of the strong selling points of the property which measures approx. 2,435 sq ft.

The house was built in the 2005 and presents as a really solid, reliable home. There’s a solid elm kitchen, solid teak windows and doors.

One of the five bedrooms is downstairs, where accommodation also comprises a kitchen/dining space and separate lounge.

The grounds are extremely well landscaped and laid out with a mixture of lawn, gravel driveway, flowering plants and shrubs.

The property also boasts a detached studio/workshop, a garage polytunnel and a natural pond.

For more contact James Lyons O’Keeffe at westcorkproperty.com