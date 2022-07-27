HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ahakista three-bed with views for €850,000

Stylish farmhouse with guest cottage on Sheep’s Head

SEA views and a guest cottage are a really sought after combination, and this Ahakista property ticks both boxes.

Chevron Point, located at Rushnachara delivers even more for an asking price of €850,000.

Selling agent Colm Cleary describes the property as having ‘a real sense of poise and elegance,’ and he’s right.

The main house is a traditional farmhouse with two-bedrooms and beautiful interior touches throughout.

Attention to detail is stunning. ‘Materials of the highest quality were used, and local craftsmanship is evident at every turn,’ said Colm.

The one-bed guest cottage has enjoyed the same level of care, and is just as charming.

The site extends to a generous .8 acres with mature planting, a utility shed and large barn.

For more contact Colm Cleary on 028-28122 or see westcorkproperty.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed farmhouse and one-bed guest cottage on .8 acres for €850,000.

Location

Chevron Point, Rushnachara, Ahakista.

Selling points

Guest cottage, sea views over Dunmanus Bay.