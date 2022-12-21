HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Affordable Kilcrohane retreat close to Sheep’s Head for €140,000

ANYONE looking to carve out some of that precious ‘me time’ will be interested in this one-bed in Kilcrohane village.

The detached property is one of a development of 15 houses (Cois Farraige), in a central location, while still having a feeling of ‘getting away from it all.’

The village has plenty to offer in terms of amenities, the sea is only a 15-minute walk away and the Sheep’s Head is on the doorstep, with its world-famous walking trails.

The house was built in 2017 and is compact at 500 sq ft, but it has everything’s that needed. There’s a decent sized open plan kitchen/dining/living space, a large bathroom and a generous double bedroom. There’s off street parking and a private yard to the rear backing onto a stream.

Selling agent Elaine Spillane of Peninsula Properties points out that there’s also room to expand to the side.

‘It’s a perfect weekend retreat for a city-based couple,’ she said.

Guiding €140,000, it’s very well finished and has a high-end vibe.

For more see peninsula.ie