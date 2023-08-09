HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Adrigole three-bed for €475,000

Restored farmhouse oozes charm

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed restored farmhouse for €475,000.

Location

Adrigole, 15-minute drive from Castletownbere.

Selling points

Location and rustic charm.

A RENOVATED and extended farmhouse is new to market and is an ideal blend of old meets new.

The three-bed property in Adrigole has been at the receiving end of some serious tender, loving care with new plumbing throughout, while it has also been re-insulated and replastered.

Accommodation is spacious extending to 1,141 sq ft and includes open plan kitchen/dining/living area, utility, three bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. Features include newly fitted timber flooring, newly fitted kitchen and bathroom units, exposed stone walls, oil fired central heating, stove fireplace and double-glazed sash windows.

Most enchanting of all is its location – nestled into a hill and overlooking Adrigole harbour, with a patio garden to the side of the house making the most of the sea views.

The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. See sfon.ie or call 028-21404.