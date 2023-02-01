HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Acres of space in stylish, detached five-bed Lissarda home for €575,000

THE figures add up to make this Lissarda property a most attractive one.

There are five bedrooms across 284 sqm, along with 0.75 of an acre of gardens and not one, but two, detached garages.

Guiding €575,000, selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin Bandon said the property lends itself to becoming an ideal family, lifestyle home.

There’s an ensuite bedroom on the ground floor, and four more (two of which are ensuite) on the first floor.

‘The current owners have also cleverly converted one of the detached garages into a private two-bedroom accommodation perfect for family and friends,’ said Majella. ‘This property could be an ideal family lifestyle home for those seeking space, not just in a house but in its setting.’

The house was constructed in 2010 and finished to an exceptionally high standard, with an efficient B2 energy rating. Outside of the bedrooms, accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, reception room, family room kitchen/dining area, sunroom, utility room and guest toilet on the ground floor.

‘This is definitely worth serious consideration if you crave space, light and a country lifestyle,’ added Majella.

For more see dnggalvin.ie or call 023 8844958.