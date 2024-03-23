Home energy upgrades rise 81%

A SURGE in demand for home energy upgrades in Cork shows the appetitive for climate action in Ireland, a Green Party MEP has claimed.

The SEAI’s Full Year Retrofit Report for 2023 showed an increase in energy upgrades by 81% in 2023, with 5,732 upgrades carried out, including 183 community energy grants, 544 fully funded energy upgrades, 2,206 individual energy grants under the Better Energy Homes scheme, and 2,685 individual energy grants under the solar PV scheme.

‘These energy upgrades are making people’s homes warmer, cleaner and more efficient to run, as well as helping to tackle carbon emissions. Investing in energy efficiency is a win-win for households and for climate,’ said Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan.

‘It’s more proof that people want to play their part in climate action.

‘Residential energy use is responsible for over 13% of Ireland’s carbon emissions, and typical household emissions are way above the EU average. Helping people reduce their energy use is a key tool to reduce these emissions, and the SEAI has played a blinder as demand for schemes has surged.

‘I’m particularly pleased to see so many successful applications for the Community Energy Grant, where local communities are imagining, and delivering, a sustainable vision for their areas.’