Goleen bar with beer garden hits market

THE Fastnet Bar in Goleen is new to market and is guiding €320,000.

The current owners Martin and Bridget Whooley have had the business for almost 20 years, and are selling the premises as a going concern.

Announcing the sale on their Facebook page they said: ‘It is with mixed emotions that after almost 20 years we feel the time is right for us to consider the next chapter in our lives. We have undoubtedly enjoyed serving our loyal customers and the many visitors who have come from far and wide to Goleen and the Mizen Peninsula. We have always been blown away by the support we have received during our time in business, the people we have met and the friends we have made.’

James Lyons O’Keeffe is managing the sale, and the couple say it will be business as usual until the process is complete.

The two-storey property comprises a bar and lounge, kitchen and toilets. To the rear is a secluded beer garden.

The first floor features an apartment with two double bedrooms, one single, a small kitchen, bathroom and living room.

The building itself dates back over 100 years and the floor is from Cobh Cathedral.