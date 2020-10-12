Get the ‘quay’ to harbour home with private marina

KINSALE’S only house with direct water frontage in the town has hit the market with an asking price of €2.25m.

Its unique quayside location, coupled with the fact that it comes with a six-boat marina, means this property is generating plenty of interest.

Its interior is a little short of some of the more contemporary, high-end homes we’ve come to expect from the gourmet town. However, location and potential is where all the magic of Edgewater lies.

Built in 1990, the house was named after the town where its owner and his wife lived in the US.

That was the late Dunmanway man, George Kingston, owner of local boatyards at Kilmacsimon and Middlecove and his late wife Mayo wife Philomena.

George is a well–known and popular figure in marine circles in West Cork and beyond, and poured his customary attention to detail into Edgewater.

Architect-designed, the four-bed house extends to 1,950 sq ft. An old stone slipway that is part of the Edgeware property separates it from the west side of the Trident, while Kinsale’s RNLI lifeboat station is on the other side.

The design splits accommodation over two floors with large reception rooms on both floors. At ground level an entrance hallway leads immediately through a glazed teak door to the kitchen/living dining room which opens directly onto the terrace overlooking the harbour. The kitchen leads to a utility room with access to the side of the property. Two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and a guest bathroom are located to the rear of the property on this floor. Upstairs a large sitting room opens directly out to the large balcony which is sheltered by the overhang of the roof and provides beautiful views of the harbour. There are two ensuite bedrooms and also at this level.

Unspoilt harbour views, with both Charles Fort and James Fort as backdrops, are enjoyed from the home. Options for the property include upgrading it to reflect more modern trends, although there’s plenty of speculation a new owner may purchase for the site alone. Catherine McAuliffe of Savills is managing the sale. For more see savills.com