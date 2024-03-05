Free advice clinic for buyers and sellers

A SPECIAL free advice clinic for property buyers and sellers will be held by DNG Galvin Bandon on March 7th at 7pm.

The event is spearheaded by Majella Galvin, who plans to simplify the property process by providing knowledge and resources to empower buyers and sellers.

‘People only move home once or twice in their life on average. So its only natural that they are not familiar with the process. This causes a lot of uncertainties and buyers/ sellers are often left on the outside not knowing what will happen next,’ said Majella.

‘I believe by educating buyers and sellers about the process. This will enable them to be proactive and make sure all paperwork etc, is ready at an early stage.

‘I want to give people the full picture of the process so I teamed up with industry experts who can inform people about the different stages of buying and selling a property. We are the first estate agents in Munster if not Ireland to hold a property clinic.’

The clinic has an impressive line-up of experts on the night. Majella will offer advice for buyers and sharing insights into the current property market. Solicitor Donna Wilson will explore the legal aspects of property transactions. Hazel O’Connell from Bank of Ireland will have insight into getting a mortgage while Daft’s Emmet Creighton will share key trends observed on their property portal.

The clinic will include refreshments before, followed by informative sessions with experts. Attendees will have the opportunity for one-onone chats with specific concerns and questions.

Attendees will also receive goodie bags, and prizes including a €200 hotel voucher will be up for grabs.