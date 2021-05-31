Property

Family-centric property attracting plenty of interest

May 31st, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The scale of the house, built four years ago, is impressive and it was designed to take advantage of light and views.

Share this article

BOTH Irish and international interest is expected in Burwood House, on the outskirts of Skibbeeen.

With an asking price of €635,000 it extends to around 2,300 sq ft, sits on a 1.5 acre site and has an additional detached garage measuring over 500 sq ft combined – that’s a lot of space!

 

Built four years ago, it’s well laid out, too, with plenty of good-sized rooms and storage, while boasting an A–rating BER, thanks to triple-glazed windows, a heat recovery system, solar panels and an air-to-water heat system.

With an emphasis on maximising light throughout, due to extensive glazing, the accommodation is bright, airy and well thought-out with a good internal flow, appropriate to the needs of modern family living.

 

Accommodation comprises an inviting kitchen with a cosy snug off to one side, and a dining room on the other which opens onto a sun terrace to take advantage of the views.

One of the four bedrooms is downstairs and the second-floor attic space is easily accessible via a stairwell and currently used for storage.

Charles McCarthy in Skibbereen is handling the sale of this property. For more see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21533.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.