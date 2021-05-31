Family-centric property attracting plenty of interest

BOTH Irish and international interest is expected in Burwood House, on the outskirts of Skibbeeen.

With an asking price of €635,000 it extends to around 2,300 sq ft, sits on a 1.5 acre site and has an additional detached garage measuring over 500 sq ft combined – that’s a lot of space!

Built four years ago, it’s well laid out, too, with plenty of good-sized rooms and storage, while boasting an A–rating BER, thanks to triple-glazed windows, a heat recovery system, solar panels and an air-to-water heat system.

With an emphasis on maximising light throughout, due to extensive glazing, the accommodation is bright, airy and well thought-out with a good internal flow, appropriate to the needs of modern family living.

Accommodation comprises an inviting kitchen with a cosy snug off to one side, and a dining room on the other which opens onto a sun terrace to take advantage of the views.

One of the four bedrooms is downstairs and the second-floor attic space is easily accessible via a stairwell and currently used for storage.

Charles McCarthy in Skibbereen is handling the sale of this property. For more see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21533.