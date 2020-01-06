Extra large family home enjoys a quiet spot but is still near town centre

ANYONE who fancies living in a rural setting that’s still within walking distance of commercial services will be interested in this Dunmanway property on the market for €275,000.

It’s a substantial five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house that extends to a considerable 3,300 sq foot which makes it ideal for family living.

Located at Demesne, just behind the town’s St Patrick’s Church, it’s about a quarter mile from the town itself, while still enjoying a quiet location on a minor road.

Built around 10 years ago it’s in excellent condition and is impressive in terms of its vastness. Accommodation comprises two large reception rooms while the option to convert the fifth bedroom into an office or playroom exists. An exceptionally large utility room will also interest some.

There’s plenty of garden space to the front and rear and the house exterior is charming in its simplicity, fitting in nicely with its surrounds. For more contact Daniel Lehane on 023-8845481 or see lehanes.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed, 3,300 sq foot home for €275,000.

Location

Demesne. A quarter of a mile from Dunmanway town, behind the church, on a minor road.

Selling points

Substantial size which will appeal to families.

