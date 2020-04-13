Enjoy a solo saunter around the Paddock

WE all have tonnes of time on our hands these days for the obvious reasons, but at The Paddock, near Enniskeane, you’d also have ample space.
This four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 2,450 sq ft and stands on a 1.3 acre site. Basically, if you didn’t want to see anyone for a few hours, you’d be able to arrange it here quite easily.
Hard to believe, but the house was originally a cottage which has been tastefully extended and is new to the market with Henry O’Leary, with an asking price of €275,000.
Accommodation comprises a separate sitting, living and sun room, as well as a roomy kitchen/dining space.
Henry says you can even sit back and watch a match in the local GAA pitch from the sitting room window!
Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the property can still be viewed inside and out via an interactive virtual tour for the inside, and a YouTube video for the outside at hol.ie
For more contact Henry O’Leary at 023 8835959.
