Contemporary farmhouse has shed loads of style

A CONTEMPORARY rural property has hit the market with shed loads of style.

The property comprises a modern 3,000 sq ft house, garage, the original farmhouse, orchard, gardens and all on a 2.75 acre plot.

Estate agents would call it a ‘lifestyle property’, and Carrigfadda Farm will certainly appeal to all those who are looking to change theirs after a pandemic wake-up call.

With an asking price of €495,000, the five-bed house, with its stand-out curved roof has serious Grand Design vibes going on. Developed by owners Richy Virahsawmy (formerly of Richy’s restaurant in Clonakilty) and his Finnish wife Johanna, the barn style, with a BER A-rating is in perfect harmony with its surrounds, underneath Carrigfadda Hill, two miles from Reenascreena and six miles from Rosscarbery.

Living areas are upstairs to avail of views, with bedrooms and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor.

With large gardens, play spaces, paddock, BBQ area and pizza clay oven, this would make a great family home. For those with an entrepreneurial spirit, it would also lend itself to something in hospitality if the old farmhouse was developed for accommodation.

Martin Kelleher is managing the sale. For more contact 023-8859111 or see martinkelleher.ie