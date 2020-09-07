Coastal bungalow has pebble beach and secret garden

A LITTLE slice of heaven has just landed on the local property market and is up for grabs for €400,000.

It’s an unassuming three-bed bungalow, which comes with the most sublime sea views, its own beach access and a 1.3 acre site.

Located near Dunworley, which is close to the villages of Courtmacsherry, Timoleague, and Barryroe, it enjoys a rural vibe, but without feeling secluded.

On the market with Martin Kelleher, he says the bungalow, which extends to around 948 sq ft, has been modernised and is in ‘walk-in condition.’

Accommodation comprises a spacious kitchen/dining area where the glorious views can be suitably enjoyed – suffice to say washing-up isn’t going to be a chore here!

The living space enjoys a vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to a patio area and an open fireplace. The attic is also floored and has a fixed staircase access.

The property is approached via a newly surfaced driveway and there is a small timber shed to the side.

Then to the side, the magic is waiting to be discovered, with a little secret garden, fitted with a stone-built seated area and a charming pathway which leads straight down to the pebble beach.

For more information contact Martin Kelleher on 023- 8859111 and see martinkelleher.ie