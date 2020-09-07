Property

Coastal bungalow has pebble beach and secret garden

September 7th, 2020 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The spectacular beauty of this property can be fully appreciated from this aerial view which really captures the ‘money shot.’ Unobstructed sea views, along with the one acre site will be big selling factors. The house itself is in excellent condition and designed to make the most of the surrounding landscape. It even has its own beach.

A LITTLE slice of heaven has just landed on the local property market and is up for grabs for €400,000.

 

It’s an unassuming three-bed bungalow, which comes with the most sublime sea views, its own beach access and a 1.3 acre site.

Located near Dunworley, which is close to the villages of Courtmacsherry, Timoleague, and Barryroe, it enjoys a rural vibe, but without feeling secluded.

 

On the market with Martin Kelleher, he says the bungalow, which extends to around 948 sq ft, has been modernised and is in ‘walk-in condition.’

Accommodation comprises a spacious kitchen/dining area where the glorious views can be suitably enjoyed – suffice to say washing-up isn’t going to be a chore here!

 

The living space enjoys a vaulted ceiling, sliding doors to a patio area and an open fireplace. The attic is also floored and has a fixed staircase access.

The property is approached via a newly surfaced driveway and there is a small timber shed to the side.

 

Then to the side, the magic is waiting to be discovered, with a little secret garden, fitted with a stone-built seated area and a charming pathway which leads straight down to the pebble beach.

For more information contact Martin Kelleher on 023- 8859111 and see martinkelleher.ie

 

