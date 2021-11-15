Property

Charming property with a very attractive asking price

November 15th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The location of this house within each reach of many West Cork towns is one of its main calling cards, but it’s also full of character and charm and its asking price of €200,000 will put it in reach of many house hunters right now.

CUTE and character-filled sum up this superb property on the edge of Rosscarbery.

That also qualifies the three-bed for another ‘c’ – and that’s conveniently located.

Guiding €200,000 with Henry O’Leary, it’s also excellent value for money.

Accommodation comprises a combined kitchen/dining room, with a separate living area and a downstairs bathroom, with all bedrooms upstairs.

A utility is in an adjoining building, accessed from outside. There’s also a spacious garden to the back.

That’s the nuts and bolts of the Newtown property, but it has to be well flagged up that the beach is within walking distance, there’s a shop just across the road and acclaimed restaurants are just a short stroll away. This home will interest first-time buyers, but also anyone looking for a compact holiday home, as well as anyone looking to downsize, in a nice community.

If you’re looking for absolute perfection, this one isn’t for you. But if you want a place with a little personality, and a lot of heart, it could be the one.

For more contact Henry O’Leary on O23-88 8835959 or see hol.ie.

