Charming property with a very attractive asking price

CUTE and character-filled sum up this superb property on the edge of Rosscarbery.

That also qualifies the three-bed for another ‘c’ – and that’s conveniently located.

Guiding €200,000 with Henry O’Leary, it’s also excellent value for money.

Accommodation comprises a combined kitchen/dining room, with a separate living area and a downstairs bathroom, with all bedrooms upstairs.

A utility is in an adjoining building, accessed from outside. There’s also a spacious garden to the back.

That’s the nuts and bolts of the Newtown property, but it has to be well flagged up that the beach is within walking distance, there’s a shop just across the road and acclaimed restaurants are just a short stroll away. This home will interest first-time buyers, but also anyone looking for a compact holiday home, as well as anyone looking to downsize, in a nice community.

If you’re looking for absolute perfection, this one isn’t for you. But if you want a place with a little personality, and a lot of heart, it could be the one.

For more contact Henry O’Leary on O23-88 8835959 or see hol.ie.