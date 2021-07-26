Centrally located house in commuting distance of city

FIRING on all cylinders sums up this gem of a property near Enniskeane.

‘Muchwood’ is certainly stirring up much interest, not surprisingly, as it’s quite the understated show stopper.

In terms of location, it couldn’t be more convenient – situated just off the main Clonakilty to Bandon Road which makes it an ideal commuter home.

Space wise, it’s a generous and well designed four to five-bedroom residence.

It extends to 204sq metres, each of which have been well thought out.

Accommodation comprises a separate sitting and sun room (off the kitchen), study, and utility.

The property, which was built in 2004, has the benefit of many enhancing features including external stone finish, double glazed windows including a double height feature window lighting the entrance hall and first floor landing.

There’s also a garage and adjoining workshop, as well as a paddock area on approximately 0.88 acre of private grounds. This is the kind of place where you could totally imagine yourself being happy to call home.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is handling the sale. For more see sfon.ie or call 023-8833995