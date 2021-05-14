Adrigole and Goleen’s garda stations going up for auction

WITH several former West Cork garda stations expected to go up for auction next year, they could prove to be an attractive investment for buyers, according to one local estate agent.

A spokesperson for the OPW told The Southern Star that they have a planned programme in place to dispose of these former garda stations at auctions in 2022, unless alternative State or community use is involved.

‘The OPW’s planned programme has been interrupted on a number of occasions due to government Covid-19 restrictions resulting in the postponement of auctions in 2020 and 2021.

‘Subject to government Covid-19 restrictions being lifted to a level that facilitates property viewings and cross-county travel, the OPW plans to have properties for sale at auction later in 2021 and in 2022.’

Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents & Auctioneers in Skibbereen said that they could most likely be renovated for residential use and said the prices of each building would vary significantly.

‘These former garda stations are in good locations but it also depends on the aspect, too, and that could add to the potential price. If they are in good condition they could be converted into residential properties, or there is the possibility that a buyer might decide to use one for a commercial venture,’ said Sean.

As well as auctioning off stations, the OPW is also looking into transferring some former garda buildings to local authorities or local communities for use, with no decision yet made on Ballyfeard garda station.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan of the Cork West Division said it will be at least six months down the line before the OPW can put them up for auction.

‘They will have to carry out their own surveys on each of the buildings before anything can happen.

‘These buildings have been unoccupied for some time, and some of them are not in the best of repair and the majority of them are very old buildings,’ said Chief Supt Cadogan. ‘Any potential purchaser would have a lot of work to do on them but they are in good locations which are sought after, especially Adrigole and Goleen, so they could be attractive to buyers.’