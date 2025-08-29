Baltimore-based filmmaker Pat Collins doc films to feature on RTÉ

TUNE in to RTÉ on Monday night, September 1st to see the second in a three-part series of documentary films by the Baltimore-based filmmaker Pat Collins.

The film is based on the annual Making In cultural event which takes place each September at the Joseph Walsh Studio in Fartha, County Cork.

The first film, MAKING, was released to great acclaim in August 2024, whilst MAKING II was premiered in April 2025 at the Tokyo International Forum.

It comes to Irish television audiences on Monday on RTÉ One at 23.05, and it will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

The documentary features interviews and intimate conversations with a range of artists, architects, designers, musicians, sculptors and more.

It invites audiences to reflect on the dedication, devotion, and passion that makers bring to their craft. The film also follows the creation of Magnus RINN, the monumental sculpture by Joseph Walsh which was commissioned for the Ireland Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025.

Making 11 was directed by Pat Collins and Sharon Whooley was the producer. The camera work was by Colm Hogan, Donnacha O'Brien and Keith Walsh. And the editor of the production was Bjorn Mac Giolla with sound by Robbie Elder and music by Irene Buckley.

Among the featured conversations is a fascinating interview with Kabuki actor Shikan Nakamura VIII, as well as architect Shigeru Ban, architects Sheila O’Donnell and John Tuomey, basket maker Joe Hogan, designer and maker John Makepeace, landscape architect and stonemason Hiroyuki Tsujii, master wheelwright Greg Rowland, the founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili Horacio Pagani and couturier and artist Iris van Herpen.