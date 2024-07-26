‘Worrying’ that 61% of youth mental health jobs vacant

PSYCHOLOGY services for young people are being severely curtailed due to a staggering 61% staff vacancy rate in primary care psychology services in Cork and Kerry.

The startling figure was revealed to Cork South West TD and Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns during question time in the Dáil recently.

She described the staff vacancy rate as a ‘worrying development.’

‘While there has been much focus on the crisis in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), the scandal of unacceptable long waiting lists for primary care psychology services for young people has largely gone under the radar,’ Deputy Cairns told The Southern Star.

‘Figures released to me by the HSE reveal waiting lists in Cork and Kerry in excess of 5,000.

‘Of these, 1,045 are waiting two to three years and 319 are waiting three to four years. In Cork alone, 105 young people are waiting between four and five years. This is both shocking and shameful.’

Deputy Cairns said such high vacancy levels did not occur overnight and that serious questions need to be asked.

‘What are the reasons behind this recruitment crisis in Cork and Kerry? How has it been allowed to get to this point unchecked and what efforts have been made by the HSE to address such a staffing deficit?’ she asked.

Deputy Cairns added that primary care psychology services are essential for those with mild to moderate mental health difficulties.

‘Our young people and their families deserve better,’ she said.

A psychologist, who did not wish to be named, told The Southern Star that the main issue with recruitment in the Cork primary care services is that management haven’t been making efforts to recruit to anywhere near the level that would keep apace of the increasing demands on the service over the past four years.

The situation has been badly compounded by the HSE recruitment embargo that took effect for clinical staff in November 2023, they also said.

A HSE spokesperson said they sincerely regret the waiting times for primary care psychology and accept the impact on children waiting for appointments. They said the recruitment of psychologists is currently very difficult.

‘Given the recruitment challenges, all possible options continue to be explored in order to increase staff numbers.

‘Posts have been advertised through several channels in order to reach eligible candidates. An additional expression of interest process is open, so that eligible staff in the HSE and linked agencies can transfer to the service.’