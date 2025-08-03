Why is the Galway mini stage event fixed for the same month as the Fastnet Rally?

ANOTHER storm is brewing in Irish rallying.

At the end of January, Storm Éowyn forced the postponement of the Galway International Rally that was due to take place on the first weekend of February. Now, it appears that Motorsport Ireland has granted the Galway club a mini stage rally (3 x 2 stages) on October 12th next. Why it has taken so long to select a date is concerning and is causing angst amongst the Skibbereen and Car Club and the Munster Car Club.

The month of October, which also features the Laois Rallysprint, is already congested. It is hard to fathom the logic of those in the corridors of power within Motorsport Ireland as to how or even why they have chosen October 12th as a suitable date – it's a week after the Cork '20' Rally and two weeks prior to the Fastnet Rally.

News of the Galway date only really surfaced last week and some local clubs weren't even aware of the situation until the proverbial eleventh hour. That too is concerning.

The date was the subject of an e-vote last week and also due to be discussed at an in-person meeting of the Motor Sport Council that was set to take place last Tuesday evening. However, The Southern Star understands that at least one club was informed by Motorsport Ireland that the Galway date was rubber stamped. Allegedly, the MI decision was needed due to time constraints in relation to road closing orders. However, a check of the time limits for road closing within Galway County Council has revealed that a minimum period of five weeks is required for a road closing application.

At the core of the issue is that Galway Motor Club are out of pocket to the tune of €25,000 for monies paid to Motorsport Ireland prior to the staging of the rally last February.

Over a month ago senior Motorsport Ireland and Galway Motor Club officials discussed the matter, Galway Motor Club then held their own meeting but the outcome of that meeting cannot be fully determined.

One of the questions that remain is how or who made the decision to apply for the mini stage event? In reality, this is a new event and not comparable to the postponed Galway International Rally. Furthermore, is there an appetite for an event in Galway at this time given that soon they will be planning the 2026 Galway International Rally?

Respect is a much pontificated quality within Motorsport Ireland, however this latest crux is far short of that, especially to their affiliated clubs. In addition, promises of more transparency and better governance seem just that - promises. If the event goes ahead it will have repercussions for both the Munster Car Club and the Skibbereen and District Car Club.

***

Barryroe co-driver Dylan Doonan was the top local competitor in Sunday's Midleton-based CDE Components Imokilly Rally where he guided Castlemartyr's Cian Walsh (Ford Escort) to ninth overall.

The six-stage event was won by the Wexford crew of James Stafford/Richard Cleary (Darrian T90 GTR), who finished just 4.4 seconds ahead of Armagh's Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) and his Cork based co-driver Karl Egan The Monaghan/Cavan pairing of Johno Doogan/Paul Lennon (Ford Escort) were 4.7 seconds further behind in third.

Walsh/Doonan, on what was a Class 14 debut for the driver, were never outside the top ten in the hired Tom Randles Ford Escort. With a controlled drive they came home in ninth place.

The other locals that featured in the class awards were The Pike's Peter Keohane and Rosscarbery's Brian Keohane (Peugeot 106 GTi) who were second in Class 2; Kilcrohane's Micheal O'Donovan and Rosscarbery's Alistair Wylie (Ford Fiesta) were second in Class 2A, with the Leap crew of Pat and Katie Calnan (Ford Fiesta) third. Macroom's Barry O'Brien and Rossmore's Declan Buttimer (Honda Civic) were second in Class 11F.

Schull's Fergus Hurley and co-driver Denny Greaney took their Ford Escort to victory in Class 11R, while in Class 12, Barryroe's Steve Roberts and Clonakilty's Jack Carroll (Ford Escort) finished second. Ballincollig co-driver Brian Duggan partnered Killeagh's Allen Treacy (Toyota Corolla) to third in Class 13. Rathbarry co-driver Joseph O'Sullivan and his Glanmire driver Michael Delaney (Mitsubishi lancer E9) were second in Class 15. Ardfield co-driver Gary Lombard guided Castlemartyr's Darragh Walsh (Honda Civic) to victory in Class 16.

***

Clondrohid co-driver Eoghan McCarthy is spearheading the Skibbereen and District Car Club's series of night navigation classes during August. Previous classes have seen participation in night navigation trials increase in what is essentially an introduction to motorsport.

The logistics of the three sessions has taken time to formulate in relation to venues, availability and suitability. Free registration (for each of the three nights) is now available on the Stopastride app.

The first class is on Thursday, August 7th at the Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA complex in Aughaville, Caheragh. The second session on Tuesday, August 12th is at the St Oliver Plunkett's GAA complex in Ahiohill near Enniskeane. The concluding class on Thursday, August 21st returns to the Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA venue in Aughaville.

The format for each of the three classes is as follows: Check in from 7.30pm, class between 8pm to 9.30pm approximately. The organisers have stated that any person under 18 years of age must be accompanied at the class at all times by a parent/guardian.

Each class will be in-house and will cover a different route, with the basics of navigation, plotting and timecards covered at all three classes. In addition, each class will also cover a separate element of navigation.