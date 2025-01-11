Where will the Beamish Cup shocks come this weekend?

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Ardfield FC v Dunmanway Town (11am) – Serial Beamish Cup winners, Dunmanway Town, who have won this competition three times since the 2019/20 season, take on an Ardfield team sitting third from bottom in the Championship. That suggests only one result? But the cup has a habit of springing shocks, so Dunmanway will be on guard. The winner meets Beara United in round one.

Mizen Hob A v Bunratty United (11am) – This could be a close one, as Mizen Hob A, fourth in the Championship, host a Bunratty team second from bottom in the Premier Division. Mizen Hob have won four of their six home league games, scoring 19 goals in those games. They are the second top goal scorers (31) in the Championship. The winner here meets Lyre Rovers in round one.

Drinagh Rangers B v Castlelack (2pm) – Drinagh Rangers B, currently battling for survival in the Premier Division, will hope home advantage will get them past a Castlelack team that are currently second bottom in the Championship after one win in nine games. Baltimore await the winner in round one.

***

ROUND ONE

Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic (11am) – Last season’s beaten finalists and current Premier Division leaders Drinagh will be fancied to overcome an Aultagh Celtic team that are fourth from bottom in the Championship.

Aultagh Celtic B v Skibbereen AFC (11am) – Can the bottom club in the Championship spring a shock here? Aultagh B have lost all ten league games and also lost to Skibbereen already in the league, 4-0, so the odds are stacked against a goal-shy Aultagh who has just three goals in their ten league games.

Clonakilty Soccer Club v Bay Rovers (11am) – Defending Beamish Cup champions Clonakilty will be confident of getting their title defence up and running at home against a Bay Rovers team that has moved up to third in the Championship. Rovers have nothing to lose, though, and have scored eight goals while winning their last two away games.

Castletown Celtic v Togher Celtic (2pm) – Semi-finalists in the last two seasons, Castletown would love to go at least one stage further this season, and kick off their cup bid at home to a Togher team that has Premier Division relegation worries. The cup will be a welcome distraction for Togher, who have already lost 3-1 at home to Castletown in the league.

Spartak Mossgrove v Skibbereen Celtic (2pm) – Semi-finalists last season when they were beaten by Drinagh Rangers on penalties, Spartak would love another cup run this season and are home to a Skibbereen Celtic team that sit just places above them in the Championship table.