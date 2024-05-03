West Cork's dream homes

Despite reports of a dearth of properties on the Irish market, there are still some great homes on offer in wonderful West Cork. Here is a selection of some dream homes from local estate agents.

Kimarlo House, Cregg, Glandore

Guide price: €635,000

Situated in the heart of West Cork, this wonderful south-facing property enjoys superb views towards Tralong Bay and to the ocean beyond.

Built in 2007 and measuring just under 1,900 sq ft, the property was built to an exceptionally high standard.

With an impressive B1 BER rating, it benefits from geothermal heating and solar panels.

The accommodation is well laid out with the living areas on the first floor, making the most of the fantastic views.

To further complement this, the dining area extends out onto a balcony, the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee or to entertain on summer evenings.

Set on c. 1 acre, another feature of the property are the stables and the paddock with tack room and two Steeltech sheds. Close to

Glandore Village and harbour and only a short walk from Tralong Beach and Drombeg Stone Circle.

Selling agent:

Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen • [email protected]

Kilbarry Road, Dunmanway

Asking price: €295,000

Lehanes & Associates are pleased to present this detached three-bedroom house which is very conveniently located in the western suburbs of Dunmanway town, about half a kilometre from the town centre. This home is in good condition but is in need of modernisation.

It comes complete with a detached garage which is situated behind the residence.

There is a large lawn area that sweeps behind the property with beautiful mature shrubs and trees that have been well cared for.

This property has lots of potential and would suit both owner-occupiers or investors.

Viewers are sure to be impressed and this can be arranged, strictly through sole agents.

Accommodation in brief

Entrance hall: 5.5m x 1.8m carpeted; teak front door with glass panels.

Sitting room: 6.4m x 3.1m carpeted, open fireplace with tile surround. Suitable for conversion into fourth bedroom if required.

Living room: 3.6m x 3.3m carpeted, open fireplace with tile surround.

Kitchen: 5.8m x 4.6m fitted kitchen with appliances, door to back garden, door to hallway, door to living room.

Shower room: 3.4m x 2.7m tiled walls, white shower room suite.

Landing: 2.6m x 1.3m.

Bedroom no.1: 4.3m x 3.32m carpeted, built-in wardrobes, window overlooking front garden.

Bedroom no.2: 4.1m x 3.2m carpeted, window overlooking front garden.

Bedroom 3: 3.2m x 3.2m carpeted, window overlooking back garden.

Bathroom: 3.4m x 2.3m white bathroom suite, hot press, window overlooking back garden.

Selling agents: Lehanes & Associates, Dunmanway • [email protected]

Farranagark, Kilbrittain

Asking price: €765,000

SEA views and a modern architectural vibe are just some of the calling cards this Kilbrittain property can rightfully claim.

On arrival, house-hunters will immediately take note of and appreciate its well-maintained grounds that stretch to a full acre, but will have little inkling of the charming interior that lies inside.

A spacious entrance hall opens into the bedrooms on one wing, with the living area on the other, creating a very clear and logical flow to the 3,000 sq foot residence.

All rooms on the southerly aspect enjoy stunning and uninterrupted coastal views taking in both Courtmacsherry Bay and the Old Head of Kinsale.

The house is in pristine condition throughout and the current decor is more classic than contemporary with charm in abundance.

Accommodation comprises a traditional kitchen with a snug dining area, a formal dining room and a living room, while all of the four bedrooms are generous doubles.

Included in the property is the added bonus of a modern shed/workshop, with electricity supply, which is located in the corner of the plot and which can be used for any number of purposes. Forget bungalow blitz – this is absolute bungalow bliss!

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty • [email protected]

Innisfree, Rathcool, Schull

Asking price: €495,000

‘Innisfree’(176.01 m² / 1895 ft²) is an impressive, detached residence located in Rathcool, just a short drive from Schull village and enjoys a southerly aspect.

To the north, Mount Gab riel forms a striking background. Built in 2011, the property has a number of ‘green’ features such as solar tubes for hot water, a waste bio unit, a private water supply and the potential for geothermal heating.

The natural stone exterior blends with the surrounding landscape and the home itself provides generously proportioned and bright living areas.

All this could be yours ... peace and quiet, clean crisp air and a very generous garden in an area of outstanding beauty!

Features: Located 3.6kms from Schull village; site c.1 acre; underfloor heating on the ground floor along with the bathrooms on the first floor; oil-fired central heating with the option of switching to geothermal system which is in place and ready for connection; double-glazed PVC windows and doors; floored attic accessible by Stira; central vacuum system; Steeltech garage: 4.1m x 5.1m; Liscannor stone window sills; Liscannor stone paving; well with filtration system; bio sewage system; solar tubes. BER: C2. Energy Performance Indicator:199.81 kWh/m²/yr.

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull Tel: 028 63131/028 28122

Number 6, The Courtyard, Rosscarbery

Asking price: €375,000

Superbly presented 3-bed end-of-terrace residence with rear access. In pristine condition throughout, the property is ready to go, is well-located just off Rosscarbery town square and is adjacent all local amenities.

Fibre broadband, oil-fired central heating, mains services.

Room details: Entrance hall, 6.0m x 2.0m, oak floor, staircase, panel ceiling, understairs washroom; sitting room, 4.6m x 4.2m, oak floor, cast-iron fireplace with tiled inlay and wooden surround, panel ceiling, double glass doors to dining area; kitchen/dining room, 6.5m x 3.0m, oak floor, modern fitted kitchen, gas hob, electric oven and extractor, tiled splashback, sliding glass doors to rear patio; utility room, 2.8m x 1.8m, tiled floor, kitchen units and countertop, fridge freezer, washing machine, dryer; landing, 3.8m x 2.0m, wooden floor, hot press; bedroom no.1, 4.5m x 4.0m, wooden floor, large built-in wardrobe, fully tiled en suite with shower unit, wash hand basin, wc; bedroom no.2, 4.5m x 3.2m wooden floor, large built-in wardrobe; bedroom no.3 - 3.2m x 2.5m, wooden floor; bathroom, 2.0m x 2.0m, fully tiled, bath, vanity unit, wc; store, 2.2m x 2.0m

Selling agents: Pat Maguire Estate Agents, Skibbereen • [email protected]

Two Trees, Ballylickey

Guide price: €1.25m

Two Trees offer the chance to own a unique Tudor home that was lovingly transformed by its former owners from a regular ‘two up, two down West Cork farmhouse’ into something really special.

Guiding at €1.25m, the impressive main house has five-beds, and attractive features at every turn including exposed beamed ceilings and hardwood doors with ornate hardwood surrounds.

There’s a bonus of an adjacent three-bed guest cottage called ‘The Barn’ with open plan living/kitchen/dining room.

The grounds are mainly laid out in laws with mature trees and hedging to the boundaries.

The grounds also feature a single-storey wooden cabin for possible use as a quiet retreat, along with a stunning bronze sculpture entitled ‘Yes Miss’ by the late Jeanne Rynhart, who also sculpted Dublin’s Molly Malone statue.

The character and charm that this property has in abundance is matched by a superb location: Dromkeal is located three miles from Bantry and five miles from Glengarriff.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty - [email protected]

‘Hideaway’, Reenogreena, Glandore

Guide price: €795,000

This aptly named Glandore property is certainly a place most people would jump at the chance to ‘hideaway’ in! And extending to a really generous 3,550 sq ft you might even get lost here too.

Built in the 1980s and meticulously renovated in 2003, the house boasts two sunrooms, three reception rooms, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms, and among the many special touches is a sauna.

There’s great connection with the outside throughout, which will allow owners to take full advantage of the three acre estate it sits on, and from where some of West Cork’s best views can be enjoyed.

Grounds comprise superbly maintained gardens and woodlands, with various sun terraces, a greenhouse and even a charming wood-burning oven.

An attached garage features stairs that lead to a floored loft which has approved change-of-use planning permission to make it into a utility room.

This would change the status of the upstairs loft space, this area of the property has potential to be converted to a self-contained apartment.

There’s even a second garage, with double door access.

Selling agent Maeve McCarthy says ‘Hideaway is the perfect retreat, providing all the comforts of modern living, in a tranquil and breath-taking coastal setting.’

Selling agents: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen • [email protected]

Lissagriffin, Goleen

Asking price: €795,000

A unique mix of finishes elevate give this property to a category all of its own.

Designed to high specification, the residence features finishes including render, natural zinc and locally sourced stone and combined, the result is sophisticated and charming.

It’s also very much in tune with its rural and rugged surrounds in gorgeous Goleen.

Inside, the vibe is a lovely mix of ‘contemporary with character’ meaning the house has lots of modern touches, but still has plenty of soul.

Some stand-out features include a bespoke kitchen with hidden utility room, and stunning vaulted ceilings.

This home was built in 2018 and is in perfect condition. Accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/dining areas opening on to BBQ area, sun room, guest WC, office and three spacious bedrooms, all of which are ensuite.

Its location is also something to get really excited about: it’s just 2kms from Barleycove, one of West Cork’s most popular beaches, and just .5km from the fashionable Crookhaven.

And while well-connected, it’s surrounded by acres of lush countryside, with views towards Lissagriffin lakes.

A large detached garage completes what’s a very attractive property package.

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull • Tel: 028 63131/028 28122

Toe Head, Castletownshend

Asking price: €695,000

Here's a chance to dip your ‘Toe’ into the best West Cork has to offer at this magnificent home.

Located at stunning Toe Head peninsula, two miles west of Castletownshend, it’s a five-bed architect-designed residence extending to a really generous 2,800 sq ft.

The design is a clever mix of classic and modern with close attention paid to all finishes, inside and out.

Four of the five bedrooms are on the ground level, along with a separate kitchen and lounge area, with French doors to south facing private patio. The landing features a full glass wall, panoramic countryside views, with a Stira stairs to an attic.

In an unexpected twist, the second floor reveals the primary kitchen which has French doors to an incredible south and west facing wrap around deck, along with a generous lounge with vaulted wooden ceiling with exposed beams, feature glass wall and further access to the divine deck.

Essentially this is almost two homes in one, with the layout ideal to accommodate visitors, working from home or any number of other needs.

It’s all set on a 1.5 acre elevated plot, landscaped garden and paddock and garage (with vaulted roof with potential for a second floor).

Now, that’s a lot of bang for your buck!

Selling agents: Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen • [email protected]

Adrigole Park, Adrigole

Asking price: €1.95m

It is a rare to find a property with 1.6km of sea frontage, not to mind saying three properties on one estate of around 40 acres.

That’s what’s on offer at Adrigole Park: three separate gated entrances access the farm, the three homes and the waterfront directly.

The main house is a fine detached home with panoramic sea views from almost every room including the large conservatory.

The house has four bedrooms, all ensuite with large kitchen/dining room, sitting room, detached garage and snooker room.

The estate lands are currently in grass with farm buildings found in the centre of the lands.

The other two homes are two-bed with separate living room and kitchen/dining rooms and attached garages.

All homes sit on private sites, each with private well, oil heating and are separately metered.

Though the current owners holidayed here for over 30 years and have never rented out the properties, it set up to do so.

For anyone contemplating a commercial holiday home venture, there is scope for other uses of the land, perhaps for glamping and with direct water access a full suite of water activities to complement their accommodation could offered.

Selling agents: Savills Ireland, Cork and Dublin • Tel: 021 427 1371

Rossdoon, Glengarriff

Asking price: €1.1m

Imagine having your own private views over Glengariff Harbour. That’s one of the many perks up for grabs at the exquisite ‘Rossdoon’ located at Reenmeen East, just outside Glengarriff.

The magic starts with the property’s meandering driveway, through stunning gardens featuring stone-paved walkways and mature planting, and doesn’t stop there.

Accommodation in the stone-clad house is arranged over a split level.

The ground floor includes a panelled tv room, kitchen, and very generous lounge area with double doors leading to a patio garden designed to take full advantage of the stunning harbour views.

An en suite bedroom with great views, utility and guest wc are also on this level while the first floor features the other two bedrooms.

The grounds extend to a very generous 2.2 acres and enjoy extensive shoreline with access points and exceptional privacy. With the amazing location and fronting onto one of the most beautiful shorelines in Ireland, it’s not surprising Rossdoon is attracting plenty of attention.

Selling agents:Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry - [email protected]