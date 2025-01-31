West Cork Rally will open Irish Tarmac Championship after Galway postponed

THE postponement of this weekend's Corrib Oil Galway International Rally due to storm damage has meant a change of plans for the six local drivers that were set to participate in the RC2/R5 category of two-day 15-stage event. Other West Cork competitors were due to compete in the various classes.

Ballylickey's Keith and Daniel Cronin along with Dunmanway's David Guest, Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy, Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney and Kilcrohane's Jer O'Donovan were all set to begin their Irish Tarmac Rally Championship bids in Galway.

On Monday morning, a statement issued by the Galway Motor Club, in consultation with Motorsport Ireland, gave the reason for the decision.

'Storm Éowyn has caused significant infrastructural damage along the rally route. Having consulted with Galway County Council and utilities providers, it is clear that a large number of residents will still be without power and water into next weekend. Priority must be given to workers bringing back crucial services to those living along rally routes and the club are acutely aware of not causing additional delays in the restoration of these services. In addition to this, mobile phone coverage has also been severely impacted in the region which would impact the safe running of the event,’ a statement explained.

On Friday last, the club informed competitors that the scheduled reconnaissance of the stages that were planned for the Saturday of the event would not take place due to the conditions of the roads of the three stage locations. Reconnaissance for the Sunday section of the event went ahead as planned on Sunday last.

The statement added: ‘This is not a decision Galway Motor Club has taken lightly, but for the overall welfare of those living in the Headford, Tuam and Monivea areas, it is the right decision. We wish to thank Motorsport Ireland for their support and guidance over the last number of days and we will work closely with them to find an alternative date to run the event later in the year.'

In the last few days the Galway Motor Club, who thanked all the competitors that had entered the event, will be communicating with them regarding refunds of entry fees.

There's no doubt that this was the correct decision as rally organisers everywhere are hugely indebted to the residents along the rally route. Without them, events simply would not happen.

People in West Cork will understand the financial implications, all the logistics - not to mention the disappointment of having to postpone an event, particularly a two-day rally.

Back in 2020 the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a similar situation a year later and whilst both events suffered substantial financial losses in terms of tourism, the safety of everyone involved was paramount. On both occasions the organising Cork Motor Club had the full support from all the local stakeholders including the local West Cork Rally Committee to call off the event. On the 2021 event, they withstood great pressure from outside the aforementioned groups to go ahead with the rally, but they stood firm in the best interest of the locality.

Speaking on Monday, Joe O'Donoghue, clerk of the course of the Galway International, told The Southern Star: 'Our principal concern is for the residents and farming communities along the rally route in the Headford, Tuam and Monivea region, they are currently without power and water and those services need to be restored as quickly as possible. We have a great relationship with all these people and we want that to continue into the future and we fully understand the hardship they are experiencing at this time. Restoring the services is paramount at this time.’

The postponement now means that the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally will be the opening round of the NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship while it's likely that many of the ITRC regulars that were on the Galway entry list will place an entry for the Longford-based Midland Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers Irish Tarmac Rally Championship on March 2nd as a shakedown for West Cork. The rally season will now get underway with the Donegal Forest Rally, the opening round of the Sligo Pallets Irish Forest Rally series on February 16th. Already the Donegal organisers have received some 115 entries.

Identifying a date on the Irish motorsport calendar that will allow a re-scheduling of the Galway International Rally will not be an easy task. It's not that long ago that Motorsport Ireland introduced a biennial rally calendar with eight national events and some smaller events rotating on a two-year cycle to free-up dates. Yet, despite this, there's still little room to slot in events, in this case Galway. The fact that some clubs moved a little from their more traditional dates to space out rallies poses a difficulty for re-scheduling.

One weekend that could be a possibility is the June bank-holiday weekend as the Circuit of Munster is not on this year's calendar in line with the biennial arrangement. However, the Mayo Forest Rally (a new event) is on the Saturday of that weekend and that will pose logistical issues. Running in November may not be an option as that could be too close to the 2026 Galway International. One way or another, a decision is needed as soon as possible.

Manager of the Tarmac Rally Organisers Association (TROA), Enniskeane-based Sean Hayde, said, 'Look it was a tough call by the Galway Motor Club but it is important to say it was the correct call. Rally organisers depend on the goodwill of the people within the communities, they come first, simple as that. Discussions will take place between the Galway club and Motorsport Ireland and any other club or clubs that could or may be affected by a new date, if one can be chosen. Ideally, I would like to see it re-scheduled before the end of July but it's not going to be easy.'