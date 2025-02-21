West Cork interest in Munster LGFA U16 double-header

THE Cork U16A and U16Bs are the first of the county’s underage panels to taste competitive action in this weekend’s Munster LGFA championship double-header away to Tipperary.

Arravale Rovers GAA club grounds play host to a Munster championship opener between Tipp and Cork on Saturday. Kenneth Burns’ U16As get things underway at 1pm before Kevin Walsh’s U16Bs take on the hosts immediately after (3pm throw-in).

Following that, the county’s U16As have a break until Sunday, March 3rd, when the Rebels will enjoy home advantage for the visit of Kerry. An away trip to Limerick takes place on March 16th before another home fixture against Waterford at the end of that month.

Clare hosts Cork on April 13th to complete the round-robin series. Should Cork finish in one of the top two positions, they will progress to a Munster LGFA A final on April 20th.

There is plenty of West Cork interest in the U16A county panel for 2025. Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Foley, Katie Crowley (both Courcey Rovers), Carla O’Regan (Ilen Rovers) and Muireann O’Shea (Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh) are involved for the coming year and eager to make an impact in the famous red jersey.

West Cork’s players on this year’s Cork U16B panel include Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Ella O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara).

‘Success in our eyes would be that the players would have a positive experience when it comes to representing Cork,' Kenneth Burns commented.

‘We also want to bring the Cork LGFA community with us to support this team. Short-term success is that first Munster game against Tipperary.

‘A longer-term goal would be that these U16 players are retained in the Cork LGFA setup and see a pathway for themselves. Continuing to represent their clubs will be equally important.

‘Cork LGFA's commitment to strength and conditioning and delivering a progressive programme across all the county's age-groups will be huge. There is now a clear pathway in terms of their personal development, S&C, nutrition and footballing skills.’

***

It won't be long before the 2025 Munster LGFA U14A and U14B Championships begin in March.

Provincial finals will take place in early April following the All-Ireland blitz series and culminating in quarter-finals, semi-finals and Gold, Silver and Platinum graded finals.

As with the county’s U16A and U16B set-ups, a large number of West Cork representatives are getting ready to pull on the red jersey ahead of a new campaign.

At U14A level, nine West Cork players will tog out, including Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh MacCárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea).

On Cork’s U14B panel, the West Cork region will be represented by Aobhin McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Hurley, Claire Healy, Grace Holland (all St Colum’s), Caragh McCarthy (Bantry Blues) and Sally McAuley (Clonakilty). Hannah O’Sullivan is the sole Beara Ladies player picked on this year’s U14B panel.