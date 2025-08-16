Lyre Rovers make their mark in Schoolgirls League

LYRE Rovers schoolgirls teams enjoyed a productive week in the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League across three age-grades.

An entertaining U12 Schoolgirls Premier League clash between Lyre Rovers and Castlelack ended all square in Lyre last Monday evening. Ava O’Leary fired the visitors ahead but a second half Romy Kelleher equaliser secured Rovers a 1-1 draw.

Lyre were also in U16 Schoolgirls Premier League action on the same evening. A 2-1 victory over Bay Rovers was attained thanks to Amber Bishop’s brace of goals. Aoife O’Donovan replied for the Kealkill club.

The same clubs played out a five-goal thriller in Group A of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League in Lyre last weekend.

Penelope O’Sullivan and Pippa O’Sullivan found the net for Bay Rovers but Gemma O’Brien, Eabha O’Leary and Ayla Bishops strikes won it 3-2 for a delighted Lyre. That outcome maintained the latter’s position at the top of the table, three points clear of closest challengers Clonakilty AFC.

***

Togher Celtic and Dunmanway Town couldn’t be separated following a thrilling local derby in U13 Schoolboys League One.

Darryl Farr (2) and Liam Duggan got their names on Dunmanway’s scoresheet. Yet, Andrew O’Callaghan’s brace plus an additional Orah Collins goal earned Celtic a 3-3 draw and share of the points. Togher’s first point of the campaign was fully deserved.

In the U13 Schoolboys Championship, league leaders Beara United received a walkover from Clonakilty AFC Greens.

Last Sunday. Castlelack and Lyre Rovers’ matchup in the same division saw the home team emerge 5-1 winners in Brinny. As a result, Castlelack have leapfrogged Beara into first place in the division.

Kilmichael Rovers’ dominance of the U12 Schoolboys Championship continued with a comprehensive victory away to Castlelack United last Sunday. The Inchisine club’s sixth league win in seven outings extended their lead to four points over the chasing pack.

Liam Murphy (4), Cal Cronin (2) and Rian Cronin (2) were amongst Kilmichael’s goal scorers in a game Gearoid Linehan netted for Castlelack.

An important U12 Schoolboys Premier League fixtures took place at the Showgrounds last Monday evening. Ardfield Mountaineers hosted Lyre Rovers with the home side winning 3-2 and moving two points clear at the top of the table.

Padraig O’Donovan and Seán Collins netted for Lyre. Alexander O’Brien (2) and Haris Harte Abbas goals earned the Mountaineers all three points.

***

Bunratty United are up to third place in the U14 Schoolboys Championship courtesy of a hard earned 4-2 win away to Skibbereen.

Volodymyr Deidei scored twice with Max O’Reilly and Adam Whelton (penalty) also scoring in the Schull club’s victory. Charlie McCarthy and Fiachra Garrett (penalty) replied for Skibbereen. Clonakilty AFC United lead the way atop the U14 Schoolboys Championship, three clear of Sullane and five ahead of third placed Bunratty.

Filip Kowalewski’s lone strike was enough to earn Togher Celtic a 1-0 victory away to Castlelack United and maintain their lead atop the U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group B. Second placed Bay Rovers kept the pressure on the Group B leaders with a 3-0 win at home to Kilmichael Rovers. Brendan Harrington, Thomas English and Thomas Santos all scored.

There was one U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group A fixture completed last week with Castlelack emerging with all three points from their trip to Drinagh Rangers. The visitors missed two penalties prior to Owen O’Sullivan firing in the opening goal. Harry Chambers doubled Castlelack’s lead shortly before the interval. Daniel Kiely sealed the points with the visitors’ third after 46 minutes. Aodan Murphy pulled one back but it couldn’t prevent a 3-1 Drinagh defeat.

As a result, Rangers’ lead has been cut to three points atop Group A. In U16 Schoolboys Group B, Togher Celtic enjoys a three-point advantage over Bay Rovers.