WCSSL EGM on becoming a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG)

THE West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League is holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Friday, August 8th.

One item is on the agenda but it is significant. The proposal being put forward is to change the legal and governance structure of the WCSSL, including its Academy, to that of a Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG).

A CLG is a type of not-for-profit company often used by sports clubs, charities, community groups and associations. It is different from a normal company because it does not have any shareholders.

Instead, it has members who agree to pay a small amount (often €1) if the company is ever wound up as their guarantee. It’s set up to serve a purpose, like running a football league or academy, rather than to make profits for owners.

There are numerous reasons why the WCSSL is proposing this change.

The WCSSL believes that becoming a CLG would strengthen the league and its academy’s governance, transparency, and accountability.

There would be clearly defined roles, formal board structures and compliance with the Companies Act.

Becoming a CLG would protect member clubs and volunteers through limited liability, as well as enabling the league and academy to operate under a unified, professional structure. It would also increase eligibility for local, national and EU funding opportunities including Sport Ireland, LEADER, Erasmus plus.

Most importantly, becoming a CLG would secure the long-term sustainability of competitive football and player development in West Cork.

***

At the EGM, and as per WCSSL rules, each affiliated club will be entitled to one voting representative.

As for the format of the EGM, it will begin with a presentation on the proposed CLG structure, including board composition, operational committees, and representation for clubs.

That will be followed by an outline of the benefits, risks, and transition process before opening the EGM to floor for any questions from member clubs.

Finally, there will be a vote on whether to proceed with the incorporation of WCSSL as a CLG.

In advance of the EGM, a briefing document explaining the proposed CLG structure, its benefits, and the implications for member has been circulated to each WCSSL member club for review.

Any pre-EGM questions or queries can be emailed to the WCSSL Secretary ahead of the presentations. The EGM takes place in the Brookpark Business Centre, Dunmanway, at 7pm on Friday, August 15th.