INTERIORS: Welcome to the dark side

Introducing black accessories into a modern bathroom is a bold and stylish way to elevate its aesthetic appeal.

Black accents provide a striking contrast against lighter tones, adding depth, elegance, and a touch of sophistication to the space.

Whether you’re working with a minimalist white palette or a more industrial-inspired interior, black fixtures and accessories can create a dramatic and contemporary look without overwhelming the room.

Start with small yet impactful changes.

Swapping out standard chrome fixtures for matte black taps, showerheads, or towel rails immediately modernizes the space.

These elements are sleek and eye-catching, offering a clean, architectural feel.

Adding black-framed mirrors, soap dispensers, or storage baskets can tie the theme together while remaining functional and unobtrusive.

Black accessories also work exceptionally well with natural materials like wood, stone, and concrete, enhancing the modern look while maintaining warmth and balance.

To avoid the room feeling too dark or closed in, it’s best to complement black details with good lighting and neutral or light-coloured walls and tiles.

If you need help with any of your home interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie