West Cork in grip of TB ‘epidemic’

Almost 5,000 reactors in region

WEST Cork is experiencing its highest ever levels of the deadly cattle disease TB, with close to 5,000 ‘reactors’ recorded in the area.

The IFA says many farmers are facing a loss of income, massive workloads, and huge mental pressures as a result of tackling the disease.

Derry Scannell, the IFA animal health chair for West Cork, described the situation as ‘unreal’.

He said by last week there were nearly 4,800 reactors in West Cork, when normally that figure would be less than 2,000.

Mr Scannell said there were now confirmed outbreaks in Timoleague, Kilbrittain and Ballinacarriga, while areas of Drimoleague and Caheragh continue to be ravaged by the disease and ‘are almost two years into it’.

He said that despite the Department of Agriculture’s 70-year battle against TB, it now appears to be worse than ever.

Reduced staff numbers and a now-suspended badger vaccination programme are combining to create a perfect storm leading to the spread of the disease faster than before.

‘No farmer wants to hear that they have a positive test,’ said Mr Scannell. ‘If you’re a young famer and you have, say, 150 cows, you could lose 50% of your herd. Your capacity to earn is gone.’

He also noted that many farmers also have large debts now, having expanded in recent years.

Loans of the order of €500,000 are not unusual. ‘You get compensation per cow, but you have to get your herd replaced,’ he noted. ‘And that can be extremely difficult with the breeding season running from January to April, there simply may not be animals available.’

The badger vaccination programme in West Cork is currently suspended.

And even when up and running, Derry says it is extremely laborious because the badger has to be trapped, vaccinated, and then tagged.

Senator Tim Lombard (Fine Gael) described the TB situation as having reached ‘epidemic’ levels and said that the fact that herds are housed indoors for winter could further increase the spread. ‘It’s huge stress on the farmer and there’s huge stress on the animals,’ said Mr Scannell.