WEST CORK FARMING: 5 advances in tractor technology

The progression of tractors over the last 60 years has been extraordinary, with vintage tractors in the shadows of their modern counterparts.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming 2025 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

Every advance, no matter how small, has had its role to play in the creation of the latest and greatest modern tractors of today.

An endless list including synchromesh and powershift transmissions, oil immersed brakes, air conditioning – even three stage wipers, have all been fundamental to the process and have allowed operators to be more productive but more importantly, to work safer.

Peter O’Brien provides a brief summary of some of these advances.

Cab

Tractor cabs have come a long way since the humble roll bar to offer protection to the operator.

Driver comfort was not a priority for most manufacturers until the mid the 70’s.

The driving force behind this were new laws introduced in the UK and Europe surrounding operator’s exposure to noise levels, the limit being set at 90db – which was still particularly loud!

Ford’s Q-Cab was the cab to aspire to in the mid 70’s, while cabs took on a whole a new level of operator focus in the 80’s with the upgraded Ford Super Q cab, the John Deere SG2 and the Porsche designed XL cab for International and Pininfarina designed SuperComfort cab for Fiat.

Today’s tractors feature a whole host of operator comforts such as Bluetooth, fridges, climate control, heated seats and noise levels as low as 74db.

Comfort

While tractors may be viewed as slow moving vehicles by motorists, drivers will know that hitting a bump or hollow even at a slow speed is quite uncomfortable.

The traditional rigid chassis of the tractor is quite unforgiving to the drivers back which was finally given some reprieve in the mid ‘90’s.

Zetor were early pioneers of front axle suspension, with the Mercedes specialist MB-Trac one of the first to employ truck like coil springs and dampers.

Renault were the amongst the first to roll out cab suspension with their ‘HydroStable’ cab, with springs and shock absorbers on each corner.

The late 90’s saw the standardisation of air suspended operator seats across tractor manufacturers, while John Deere also brought front suspension to the masses with their TLS front axle suspension with the launch of the famous 100 series in 1993.

GPS & Autosteer

Even though GPS & Autosteer systems are widely available today- the technology was still in its infancy in the 90’.

I can remember a contractor using a system in the 2005 to spread fertiliser where by once the field headlands were mapped and spreading width set, the operator worked off a lighting bar mounted to the dash with nine lights, the middle three being green, the goal being to keep the green lights illuminated.

Veering too far to the right illuminated the right three lights which were red and vice versa for too far to the left.

Today’s system uses an LCD screen to show the operator in real time with auto steering providing hands-free driving in the field.

The technology has become so advanced, that some systems can even turn the tractor on the headland in the most efficient way possible.

Fields and implements can even be saved for future use when returning to the field.

GPS systems have become so mainstream that basic kits can now even be purchased in one’s local co-op.

Automation

Pictured is a 3095 Autotronic Massey Ferguson are considered to be the real pioneers of automatic tractor features, releasing the 3000 series in 1987 complete with its ‘Autotronic’ features.

Taken for granted by todays operators, ‘Autotronic’ featured a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of repetitive, arduous tasks particularly during headland turns.

In essence, Autotronic was an electronic link between the PTO, engine, differential lock, 4wd and gearbox.

This included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised and re-engagement when lowered, true 4wd braking as well as automatic disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

Essentially, this was the worlds headland management system.

Today’s tractor have customisable automated functions that can be programmed, timed and saved for each implement for headland turns or working in the field.

Engines and horsepower

Many fuel types have been tried and tested on tractors before diesel became the mainstream fuel.

The ever popular 47hp Perkins 3cylinder 3.2 litre engine used in the Massey Ferguson 135 set a benchmark for simplicity, power and longevity.

Ford upped the ante with the Garrett AIR-Research turbocharged Ford 7000, pushing 97hp from it 4.2 engine.

Big displacement, six cylinder turbocharged engines became the mainstay of the 80’s, pushing horsepower ever closer to the 200hp mark.

Such power was often at the to the detriment of emissions leading to the introduction of the EU ‘Tier’ engine emission regulations in 2002 non road going diesel engines.

As these regulations progressed, manufacturers haves responded with innovations such as SCR (selective catalytic reduction) and EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) valves – the SCR by means of using AdBlue.

Furthermore, engine manufactures are continually pushing more horsepower from smaller engines for example the four cylinder 4.9l SISU engine in the Valtra N175 is capable of pushing out 201hp when boasted.

According to the FTMTA, the 161-200hp power bracket is now the most popular in Ireland, accounting for 28% o new tractor registrations in January 2025.

