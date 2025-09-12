Clonakilty International Guitar Festival: Rockin’ in the Clonakilty world

AS he fine tunes the much-anticipated timetable for the 21st edition of the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (CIGF) which features acts like Roy Harper, Muireann Bradley, and Mohammad Syfkan, Ray Blackwell, who runs the festival alongside Kevin McNally, said the festival, which runs from September 17th to 21st, couldn’t take place in any other town.

‘Clonakilty has always been a forward-facing, welcoming and inclusive town with a rich cultural heritage that has an intrinsic ecosystem of music and art. One of the keys to the success of this festival has been embracing this and making it a vital characteristic of our festival,’ said Ray.

‘It has always been our goal to present our own local music scene on the same platform as visiting international virtuosic artists.’

From quirky pop-up venues like the local butchers to a free festival trail, this September festival has become a must-have even for music fans not just in West Cork but from around the country too. Artists include Clonakilty performer Andrew Whelton, Galway band Those Empty Vessels, and Tennessee native Zoh Amba. They’ll play alongside the likes of Aussie duo Hussy Hicks.

Ray admits that when he first started the festival he was a naïve 24 year-old and probably had little consideration, if any, for the future back then.

‘Fortunately, we had big shoulders to stand on in the form of West Cork festival veterans like my dad Bobby, Denis Noonan, Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Brian O’Regan’.

‘They shaped and guided us through the early years of the festival and with time and a few festivals under our belt we began to look further ahead to the future and become more ambitious.’

Ray said the fact that the festival is in its 21st year is in itself a success and testament to all who help and support the event.

When it comes to bookings for the festival, Ray and Kevin are planning two years ahead of each outing and as soon as this year’s festival is wrapped up, they will be straight back into applying for funding for next year’s event.

‘In this current climate, running a community festival has become tougher than ever with dwindling financial supports, the cost of everything sky rocketing, all while peoples’ disposable income is declining.’

He admits they have found this last year particularly financially challenging for the festival, but they carry on and have once again a produce a varied programme of musical gems.

The festival could not happen without their incredible team which includes Alan Tobin, who has been with the festival since the start, John Fitzgerald and Seamus Poillot, Susan O’Grady, Olive Finn, Eithne O’Mahony and Mary O’Callgahan, Ciaran Calnan, Louise Kingston and Irene O’Callaghan, as well as Sinéad Burke, Sinéad Crowley and Paula Kingston.

‘On top of this we have a myriad of drivers, humper helpers and emotional supporters. Bill Shanley, who is playing this year, is also on hand to help us out with advice and to whisper into the ears of a few potential guitarists about how great the festival is! It really does take a village.’

Ray points out that unlike other festivals, they try to re-purpose and re-imagine their already existing public spaces and venues and they look to turning their town into a festival site as opposed to the other way round.

‘We want those attending to become part of our community for the duration of the event and support our existing shops, cafés, restaurants and other businesses rather than brining in outside vendors. This is a much more sustainable approach to not just our festival but also out town.’

To facilitate this approach, they forego ticket prices for the majority of events and they also run a free session trail, which takes place alongside a series of ticketed performances and workshops, which is how they try to offset festival costs in conjunction with their supportive sponsors.

‘Here we hope people will discover their next favourite band and support local businesses as they meander through our beautiful town, while making new friends through shared musical experiences along the way.’

Kevin has also developed a community engagement aspect of the festival alongside his partner Eithne O’Mahony, with the help of community facilitators Sinéad Burke and Sinéad Crowley. ‘Known as REVERB, this is to ensure that the most marginalised in our community get to experience the festival.’

‘Shows and sessions take place in our nursing homes and local hospital, and The West Cork Traveller Centre and local schools are all part of this initiative and are truly some of the most rewarding aspects of the festival.’

Ray said that headline artists are only too happy to step off the main stage and perform in these settings.

‘The gig in Haulie O’Neills butcher shop is always a stand out for new visitors to Clonakilty!’

Both Ray and Kevin believe this year’s line-up is their dream one, and as festivals go they will probably be so busy running about, that they won’t get to see all their favourite acts as Clonakilty become the guitar capital of Ireland for that weekend.

For full details on everything the festival has to offer, visit see www.cigf.com