Olé! our Spanish roots

In advance of the Crowley reunion, taking place in Skibbereen and Baltimore this upcoming weekend, Ann Crowley ruminates on where these ‘Irish’ roots first sprouted.

‘Have you have ever wondered why we ‘Irish’ people have a Mediterranean temperament, but are trapped in a Nordic climate? Maybe our history could explain it.

‘Did you know that the Milesians, one of the groups who invaded Ireland long ago, came from La Coruna in Northern Spain and gave us our Celtic Heritage? Folklore claims that the King of La Coruna , Breogan, was looking north and saw a beautiful island. His eldest son, Ith, decided to visit Ireland. He arrived in peace but had a disagreement with the ruling caste, the Tuatha De Dannan, who had him killed and sent his body back to Spain.

‘In revenge his father, Breogan, ordered another son Mil to invade Ireland. So the Milesians arrived and won the battle against the Tuatha. They then did a deal, in which the country was divided between them, the Tuatha being given the underground half.

‘La Coruna, understandably, was a popular port for Irish trade over the centuries. It was here as well that many Christians passed through on the Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, and during the Penal Times, the Irish Colleges, including the one in Compostela, provided education to many Irish priests and

scholars.

‘Spain provided a place of refuge during and after the Plantation of Munster and the defeat of the Battle of Kinsale. A large community of over 10,000 men women and children arrived from Munster to LaCoruna between 1603 and 1609; the men served in the Spanish Armies abroad, and the women and children, with the hospitality of the Spanish king, local Irish traders, and the Dominican Order, were rescued and subsequently absorbed into Spanish society. We seem to have forgotten this group and more work is needed to see what traces they have left in Northern Spain.

‘After this tragedy, many Irish continued to emigrate to Spain including a couple from Kilmallock in Limerick. This is Diarmuid (Demetrius) O’Crouly and his wife Mary O’Donnell from Clare. We have excellent records of their arrival in Cadiz in 1730, provided by the very efficient Spanish authorities. Their son, Pedro, was born in 1740. He became a very successful merchant in the ‘New Spain’ (Mexico) where he wrote an illustrated book describing the people, animals and plants of the new land. He was an artist and also a cartographer. The map in use at the time was outdated, so he made another himself; at that time both California and Florida were part of Mexico. He was a collector of antiquities and art with pictures by Goya, Zuraban and other famous painters in his collection. A street in Cadiz was named after him (now Manuel Rances St) and the Crowley Crest is still over the door of his house.

‘During the Crowley Clan Gathering in Skibbereen over this upcoming weekend, the Spanish decedents of Diarmuid O’Crouley from Kilmallock will meet their relatives from Limerick for the first time. This event will be re-enacted in Baltimore Harbour at 12pm on Saturday the 13th, when the Spanish will arrive on the sail boat Saoirse to a great celebration, and be greeted by Spanish and Irish music, a harpist and some dancers. All are welcome to join us for this happy event. We can all celebrate our Spanish Heritage, especially now since we have indeed had a Spanish style summer!’