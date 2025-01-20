West Cork drivers ‘need to get road safety message’

DETECTIONS for drink or drug driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and for holding mobile phones, all increased in West Cork in the past year.

• Numbers using phones have doubled in a year

• Speed and drug-driving is on the rise

Figures released to The Southern Star from An Garda Síochána also show that 69 motorists were arrested in Cork North and West (which were amalgamated last year) for driving while intoxicated during the Christmas period, between November 29th and January 7th.

There were also 201 speeding detections, along with 65 detections for using a mobile phone when driving, during that period.

Last year there were five fatalities on roads in the former Cork West division, up from four in 2023.

Figures also show that there was a 16% increase in arrests for driving while intoxicated (drink or drugs) last year, with 263 motorists arrested, compared to 227 arrested in 2023.

Speeding detections were up 18% last year, with 1,337 detections compared to 1,132 in 2023, while mobile phone use detections almost doubled, going from 353 detections in 2023 to 659 detections last year.

Those detected not wearing seat belts also saw a 18% increase, with 149 detections last year compared to 126 in 2023, while the number of vehicles seized for road traffic offences rose 56%, with 321 vehicles seized last year, compared to 206 in 2023.

Insp Fergal O’Donovan of Roads Policing for Cork County told The Southern Star that people need to heed the road safety message.

‘We just finished our road safety campaign for Christmas and thankfully it went well for us. I believe the message we still need to get across to all road users is to think road safety.’

‘We need people to hear the road safety message. Slow down, belt up, don’t drink and drive, and don’t be distracted while driving by using your mobile phone.’

Insp O’Donovan said just one simple mistake can be fatal for a driver or for other roads users.

‘Using the excuse that they are sorry for driving too fast or being on a mobile phone or driving while intoxicated does not wash with families who have to bury a loved one as a result of a road traffic accident.’

Last April local emergency doctor Jason van der Velde said motorists needed to avoid distractions, especially from mobile phones, and made the shocking claim that he had attended fatal accidents where young victims were still holding their phones.