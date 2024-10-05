West Cork clubs ready for Munster Junior Cup tests 

AS the autumn chill begins to settle in, the upcoming weekend promises some exciting clashes across the various West Cork League competitions.

There is plenty of West Cork interest in the Munster Junior Cup, starting off on Saturday when Drinagh Rangers travel to face Castleview in round two (2pm kick-off). Castlelack are the next WCL side in action on Sunday when they play host to Donoughmore Athletic at 11am in Brinny.

Clonakilty Soccer Club make the trip to play Croatia Fermoy G&G, 2pm kick-off. Last season’s Premier Division and Beamish Cup champions had a 5-3 win over Waterloo in the preliminary round. Togher Celtic and Bunratty United will both have home clashes against EveCore Gym and CorkBeg AFC respectively (2pm kick-offs).

In this weekend's PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division, there are two games scheduled with Beara United hosting Dunmanway Town on Sunday at 11am. Dunmanway have secured two wins from their opening two games and will be hoping to make it three from three. Beara have three points on the board from four games.

In one of the highlights of the weekend, a local derby sees Drinagh Rangers B square off against their senior counterparts Drinagh Rangers A. These intra-club derbies are always intense, with bragging rights on the line. While Drinagh Rangers A enter as favourites after their 2-1 win in their last meeting, just last month, their B team will be fired up to pull off an upset and showcase the depth of talent within the club.

There are four games down for decision in the OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship this Sunday, with all games kicking off at 11am. Lyre Rovers will look to get their first points of the campaign as they face a trip to play Bay Rovers, who have one victory to their name, which came in round one against Mizen Hob. With Skibbereen AFC not in action this weekend, a win for Baltimore over Mizen Hob would see them move into first position in the table. Baltimore have two wins from three games, with Mizen winning one from two.

Aultagh Celtic B are the only side in the Championship yet without a point, so they’ll be looking to get off the board this weekend when they play Skibbereen Celtic. Celtic have had a promising start to their league campaign sitting on six points after three games. Finally, Ardfield and Spartak Mossgrove will meet in the Championship with both sides looking to secure their second win of the season. Both sides secured wins against Aultagh B but fell at the hands of their A side to leave them on three points each ahead of Sunday's clash.