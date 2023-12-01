West Cork Academy U16s hold their own against top U17 sides in Europe at 2023 Surf Cup International Invitational

THE West Cork Academy U16 schoolboys enjoyed the trip of a lifetime at the 2023 Surf Cup International Invitational tournament in Salou, Spain last week.

Going head to head with some of Europe’s top U17 schoolboys academy teams, West Cork delivered a string of excellent performances in the magnificent Salou complex.

‘It was a very long, busy but hugely enjoyable week for the West Cork Academy’s coaches, players and families who made the trip over to Salou,’ West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys head coach David Hall told The Southern Star.

‘The Surf Cup International is one of the biggest and most elite tournaments in all of Europe, if not the world. That was underlined by the quality of teams, across all the competing age groups, that made the trip.

‘Some of Europe’s finest were involved, from Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Brazilian and Norwegian champions and quite a number of prestigious clubs from the USA and Mexico.

‘The West Cork Academy is planning to compete in this year’s Milk Cup in Northern Ireland next July so we needed to introduce our players to the elite level of competition.’

Playing teams a year older in age, West Cork’s U17 International Elite section group opener was against La Liga giants Valencia last Thursday. Kilmichael’s Tim Sweeney edged the West Cork Academy in front. Unsurprisingly, Valencia hit back in the second period and moved 2-1 ahead. An evenly-fought group opener finished 2-2 when Cillian O’Sullivan netted a deserved equaliser two minutes from full-time.

Recovery sessions immediately afterwards were followed by an early night’s sleep as West Cork’s second group game kicked off at 8.45am the following morning. In a game played out amid humid conditions, Houston (USA) started well and led 2-0 at the break. Creditably, David Hall’s side fought back superbly with Tom Whooley scoring twice and Tim Sweeney netting the winner in a 3-2 triumph.

Another La Liga giant, Atletico Madrid, were the rural academy’s opponents later that same day. Atletico side broke the deadlock inside 50 seconds and led 2-0 at the interval. Two late goals put an unfair gloss on the final score as a tired West Cork Academy matched their illustrious opponents for long spells.

Finishing third in their group, the West Cork Academy stayed in the (main) ‘Gold section’ of the Surf International tournament. In the last 16, Norwegian national champions UllensakerKisa IL, including numerous six-feet tall players, proved too strong and won 2-0.

Irrespective of results, the West Cork Academy played magnificently and will benefit greatly from their week in Spain.

The West Cork Academy squad included Rory Curtin (Castlelack), Jack Browne (Kilmichael Rovers), Ryan O’Boy (Kilgoban Celtic), Luke Holland (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Hayes (Ardfield), Shane Hallihan (Skibbereen), James Maguire (Clonakilty AFC), Conor Vassallo (Dunmanway Town), Sam Logan (Bunratty United), Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rovers), Tom Whooley (Cobh Ramblers), Alex Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Collins (Skibbereen), Sean Platt (Ardfield), Christos Delis (Ardfield), Conrad Murphy (Clonakilty AFC), Cillian O’Sullivan (Lakewood Athletic), Rory O’Neill (Beara United), Aaron White (Ardfield), Matthew Buttimer (Lyre Rovers), Joseph McCarthy (Skibbereen), Darragh Hurley (Drinagh Rangers), Conor O’Brien (Skibbereen).